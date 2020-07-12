Global  
 

F1 star Lewis Hamilton raises right fist in fight against racism

Denver Post Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Standing on the podium to celebrate his latest win, Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton raised a clenched right fist and then delivered a message to his fellow drivers not to slow down in the fight against racism.
