|
Multiple sailors injured during fire on USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego
Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
An amphibious assault ship caught fire after an explosion at Naval Base San Diego, injuring 18 sailors and filling the skies with dark smoke.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD-6) Wasp-class amphibious assault ship
Explosion, fire on USS Bonhomme Richard sends 18 sailors to hospital, fills San Diego skies with dark smokeAn amphibious assault ship caught fire on Sunday at Naval Base San Diego, injuring 18 sailors and filling the skies with smoke, officials said.
USATODAY.com
Aerials show ship ablaze at Naval Base San DiegoAt least one person was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out Sunday on board a ship at Naval Base San Diego. Military officials said the blaze was..
USATODAY.com
Naval Base San Diego US Navy installation in San Diego, California, United States
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this