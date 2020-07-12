Global  
 

Multiple sailors injured during fire on USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego

USATODAY.com Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
An amphibious assault ship caught fire after an explosion at Naval Base San Diego, injuring 18 sailors and filling the skies with dark smoke.
 
 At least one person was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out Sunday on board a ship at Naval Base San Diego, military officials said.

USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD-6) USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD-6) Wasp-class amphibious assault ship

Explosion, fire on USS Bonhomme Richard sends 18 sailors to hospital, fills San Diego skies with dark smoke

 An amphibious assault ship caught fire on Sunday at Naval Base San Diego, injuring 18 sailors and filling the skies with smoke, officials said.
Naval Base San Diego Naval Base San Diego US Navy installation in San Diego, California, United States


