Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Actress Kelly Preston Dies At 57 After Battle With Breast Cancer

CBS 2 Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Preston’s husband, actor John Travolta, shared a tribute to Instagram on Sunday, where he confirmed the news of her death.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Actress Kelly Preston Dies At 57 After Breast Cancer Battle

Actress Kelly Preston Dies At 57 After Breast Cancer Battle 00:48

 Kelly Preston's husband, actor John Travolta, shared a tribute to Instagram on Sunday, where he confirmed the news of her death.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Actress Kelly Preston Dead at 57 [Video]

Actress Kelly Preston Dead at 57

Actress Kelly Preston Dead at 57 The "Twins" star had been privately battling breast cancer for two years. Preston’s husband, John Travolta, took to social media to share the news. John Travolta, via..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:47Published
Actress Kelly Preston dies of breast cancer at 57 [Video]

Actress Kelly Preston dies of breast cancer at 57

American actress Kelly Preston who has appeared in films including “Jerry Maguire” and “Twins”, has died aged 57 after battling breast cancer for nearly two years, her husband, John Travolta,..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:18Published
Josh Gad and Mariah Carey lead tributes to Kelly Preston [Video]

Josh Gad and Mariah Carey lead tributes to Kelly Preston

Josh Gad, Mariah Carey and Daniel Dae Kim led tributes to Kelly Preston following the actress' d*ath on Sunday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published

Related news from verified sources

John Travolta's Wife And Actress Kelly Preston Dies

 American actress and model Kelly Preston died on Sunday after battling breast cancer for two years. The news of her death was announced by her husband and...
RTTNews Also reported by •Daily RecordBBC NewsJust JaredBangkok PostWorldNews

Kelly Preston, Actress And Wife Of John Travolta, Dead At 57

 Actress Kelly Preston died after a two year battle with breast cancer. She acted in various TV shows, but rose to fame after her role in the 1988 Arnold...
NPR Also reported by •Daily RecordBBC NewsTIMEJust JaredE! OnlineWorldNewsBillboard.com

Jerry Macguire star Kelly Preston passes away after battling cancer

 Actor Kelly Preston, best known for her work in films "Mischief," "Twins" and "Jerry Maguire," has died following a two-year battle with breast cancer. She was...
Mid-Day Also reported by •BBC NewsTIMEJust JaredBangkok PostE! OnlineWorldNews

Tweets about this