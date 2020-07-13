Ann Rudich RT @NPRHealth: President Trump Questions Dr. Fauci's Expertise, Retweets A Conspiracy Theory https://t.co/kRqvrNiqLA 3 minutes ago NPR Health News President Trump Questions Dr. Fauci's Expertise, Retweets A Conspiracy Theory https://t.co/kRqvrNiqLA 17 minutes ago JeffreyFeldman Our President rejects the CV-19 advice of longtime US government leader on viruses and infection diseases--recogni… https://t.co/OgFB3xEluP 27 minutes ago ChiNaDoLL President Donald Trump on Monday launched new attacks on his own administration’s public health officials, while th… https://t.co/fciHlxdz1p 33 minutes ago Joseph Hoagbin RT @WOWT6News: Dr. Fauci has been known to correct President Trump when his facts are wrong and has been at odds with the president at time… 34 minutes ago WOWT 6 News Dr. Fauci has been known to correct President Trump when his facts are wrong and has been at odds with the presiden… https://t.co/rMAedC1f47 42 minutes ago God first 🙏 Patriot Always President Trump laying doon thh hammer on all including Dr Fauci regarding the lies about the virus https://t.co/jzUTnk5Wu6 1 hour ago Billieve 🇺🇸 RT @LizRNC: Dr. Fauci on working w/President Trump: "He asks a lot of questions. That's his nature. He's constantly asking questions. And… 2 hours ago