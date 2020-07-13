Global  
 

President Trump Questions Dr. Fauci's Expertise, Retweets A Conspiracy Theory

NPR Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Trump is questioning the expertise of Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the top public health officials in the U.S. — but the White House denies that it is part of a campaign against Dr. Fauci.
News video: Fauci Says Trump's Wrong About Coronavirus

Fauci Says Trump's Wrong About Coronavirus 00:32

 President Donald Trump said "99%" of coronavirus cases in the US are "totally harmless." Dr. Anthony Fauci is the nation's top infectious-disease expert. Fauci said Trump's claim is "false." "I'm trying to figure out where the president got that number," Fauci said in a Financial Times interview...

