President Trump Questions Dr. Fauci's Expertise, Retweets A Conspiracy Theory
Monday, 13 July 2020 () Trump is questioning the expertise of Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the top public health officials in the U.S. — but the White House denies that it is part of a campaign against Dr. Fauci.
President Donald Trump said "99%" of coronavirus cases in the US are "totally harmless."
Dr. Anthony Fauci is the nation's top infectious-disease expert.
Fauci said Trump's claim is "false."
"I'm trying to figure out where the president got that number," Fauci said in a Financial Times interview...