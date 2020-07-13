Fire burns on Navy ship in San Diego, dozens hurt

Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published 16 hours ago At least 21 injured in explosion & fire on naval ship in San Diego 01:46 At least 21 injured in explosion & fire on board a ship at Naval Base San Diego. The blaze was reported on USS Bonhomme Richard, military officials said. The flames sent up a huge plume of dark smoke visible around San Diego. Seventeen sailors and four civilians have been hospitalized. The cause of...