Fire burns on Navy ship in San Diego, dozens hurt

USATODAY.com Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Firefighters are still battling a blaze that broke out on a Navy combat ship in San Diego and injured at least 57 people. The fire started Sunday morning aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard, triggering an explosion that rocked San Diego Bay. (July 13)
 
News video: At least 21 injured in explosion & fire on naval ship in San Diego

At least 21 injured in explosion & fire on naval ship in San Diego

 At least 21 injured in explosion & fire on board a ship at Naval Base San Diego. The blaze was reported on USS Bonhomme Richard, military officials said. The flames sent up a huge plume of dark smoke visible around San Diego. Seventeen sailors and four civilians have been hospitalized. The cause of...

Los Angeles and San Diego Schools to Go Online-Only in The Fall

 California’s two largest districts made the joint call amid a White House push to get children back into classrooms.
NYTimes.com
Fire aboard U.S. Navy warship injures 21 [Video]

Fire aboard U.S. Navy warship injures 21

[NFA] The blaze may have coincided with an explosion below decks of a navy amphibious assault vessel docked in San Diego. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Fire crews battle San Diego navy ship fire [Video]

Fire crews battle San Diego navy ship fire

[NFA] The U.S. Navy said 18 sailors were taken to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Blaze continues to rage on USS Bonhomme Richard nearly 24 hours after the fire; nearly 60 injured

 The Navy's USS Bonhomme Richard continued to burn in San Diego on Monday and nearly 60 sailors and firefighter have been injured.
USATODAY.com

AP Top Stories July 13 A

 Here's the latest for Monday July 13th: 15,000 coronavirus cases in Florida in one day; Explosion and fire on Navy ship; Search for Naya Rivera continues; NFL..
USATODAY.com

Explosion, fire on US navy ship at base in San Diego: 21 injured

 Flames raged for hours on Sunday aboard a US warship docked at Naval Base San Diego, sending 21 people to the hospital with minor injuries and prompting a..
WorldNews

