|
Fire burns on Navy ship in San Diego, dozens hurt
Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Firefighters are still battling a blaze that broke out on a Navy combat ship in San Diego and injured at least 57 people. The fire started Sunday morning aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard, triggering an explosion that rocked San Diego Bay. (July 13)
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
San Diego City in Southern California, United States
Los Angeles and San Diego Schools to Go Online-Only in The FallCalifornia’s two largest districts made the joint call amid a White House push to get children back into classrooms.
NYTimes.com
Fire aboard U.S. Navy warship injures 21
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:11Published
Fire crews battle San Diego navy ship fire
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 00:43Published
Blaze continues to rage on USS Bonhomme Richard nearly 24 hours after the fire; nearly 60 injuredThe Navy's USS Bonhomme Richard continued to burn in San Diego on Monday and nearly 60 sailors and firefighter have been injured.
USATODAY.com
Navy Military branch for naval warfare
AP Top Stories July 13 AHere's the latest for Monday July 13th: 15,000 coronavirus cases in Florida in one day; Explosion and fire on Navy ship; Search for Naya Rivera continues; NFL..
USATODAY.com
Explosion, fire on US navy ship at base in San Diego: 21 injuredFlames raged for hours on Sunday aboard a US warship docked at Naval Base San Diego, sending 21 people to the hospital with minor injuries and prompting a..
WorldNews
San Diego Bay natural harbor in California, United States
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this