Judge Upends Harvey Weinstein Settlement, Questioning Its Approach
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Rejecting the proposed $25 million settlement, the judge questioned whether the women involved constituted a legal class. He called $12 million to be allotted to Mr. Weinstein’s and his former film company directors’ legal fees “obnoxious.”
