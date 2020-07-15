|
Comet NEOWISE spotted by NASA spacecraft
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
A newly discovered comet is streaking past Earth after buzzing the sun and expanding its tail. Comet NEOWISE is the brightest comet visible from the Northern Hemisphere in a quarter-century and was captured by NASA's spacecraft. (July 15)
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
NASA Independent agency of the United States Federal Government
Nasa post sparks panic that everyone's starsigns have changed – but the truth is more complicatedNumerous new articles have suggested that Nasa has all of a sudden changed everyone's starsigns. The news has led people to panic that they have lost some..
WorldNews
NASA chief says Russia ties 'solid' as Moscow's space chief rejects U.S.-led moon programWASHINGTON — NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said Tuesday he still expected support from Russia’s space corporation in its Artemis moon program despite..
WorldNews
NASA's Perseverance rover will scour Mars for signs of lifeNASA's most advanced Mars rover, Perseverance, launches from Earth on July 30, on a mission to seek out signs of ancient microbial life on what was once a river..
WorldNews
Nasa asks alien-hunting institute to make sure extraterrestrials do not contaminate EarthNasa has asked the Seti Institute to ensure alien life does not contaminate Earth. The Seti, or search for extraterrestrial intelligence, Institute is primarily..
WorldNews
Northern Hemisphere Half of Earth that is north of the equator
Skywatchers wowed by rare 'ring of fire' eclipse
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:07Published
The New Normal: How safe are the beaches?
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:47Published
Explainer: Annular solar eclipse to sweep across Africa and Asia
Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me Duration: 01:40Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this