Comet NEOWISE spotted by NASA spacecraft

Wednesday, 15 July 2020
A newly discovered comet is streaking past Earth after buzzing the sun and expanding its tail. Comet NEOWISE is the brightest comet visible from the Northern Hemisphere in a quarter-century and was captured by NASA's spacecraft. (July 15)
 
Video credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Comet Neowise Appears In Bay Area Skies

Comet Neowise Appears In Bay Area Skies 00:49

 .A newly-discovered comet will be visible over the Bay Area, just after sunset. It's called Comet NEOWISE, and was found on March 27 by astronomers using a giant space telescope of the same name.

NASA NASA Independent agency of the United States Federal Government

Nasa post sparks panic that everyone's starsigns have changed – but the truth is more complicated

 Numerous new articles have suggested that Nasa has all of a sudden changed everyone's starsigns. The news has led people to panic that they have lost some..
WorldNews

NASA chief says Russia ties 'solid' as Moscow's space chief rejects U.S.-led moon program

 WASHINGTON — NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said Tuesday he still expected support from Russia’s space corporation in its Artemis moon program despite..
WorldNews

NASA's Perseverance rover will scour Mars for signs of life

 NASA's most advanced Mars rover, Perseverance, launches from Earth on July 30, on a mission to seek out signs of ancient microbial life on what was once a river..
WorldNews

Nasa asks alien-hunting institute to make sure extraterrestrials do not contaminate Earth

 Nasa has asked the Seti Institute to ensure alien life does not contaminate Earth. The Seti, or search for extraterrestrial intelligence, Institute is primarily..
WorldNews

Northern Hemisphere Northern Hemisphere Half of Earth that is north of the equator

Skywatchers wowed by rare 'ring of fire' eclipse [Video]

Skywatchers wowed by rare 'ring of fire' eclipse

A rare "ring of fire" eclipse appeared on the Northern Hemisphere's longest day and wowed skywatchers across the world from Africa to ChinaView on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:07Published
The New Normal: How safe are the beaches? [Video]

The New Normal: How safe are the beaches?

People are hitting the beach as coronavirus restrictions start to ease and summer begins, but access might be limited and public health officials still urge caution, including continued social distancing. Rosanna Philpott reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:47Published
Explainer: Annular solar eclipse to sweep across Africa and Asia [Video]

Explainer: Annular solar eclipse to sweep across Africa and Asia

The Moon will cast its shadow over parts of the Eastern Hemisphere from Africa and Eastern Europe to the Pacific in an annular solar eclipse on June 21.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me    Duration: 01:40Published

