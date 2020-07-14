Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Objects in the night

ESA Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Objects in the nightImage:

Skygazers across the Northern Hemisphere are being treated to stunning views of Comet Neowise as it streaks past Earth. Amateur astrophotographer Javier Manteca got a bonus: the International Space Station and comet Neowise are both seen transiting Madrid in this photo captured 11 July.

Taken at dawn, the picture is a composition of 17 stacked images exposed every 2.5 seconds to form the skyline.

Comet C/2020 F3 Neowise is named after NASA’s Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer mission that discovered it in March 2020. The comet completed its perihelion, or closest pass of the Sun, on 3 July and is headed back out of our Solar System, not to return for another 6800 years.

The comet’s flyby of Earth is a rare opportunity to observe and collect data on these cosmic time capsules. Many spacecraft have observed the comet, including the ESA/NASA Solar and Heliospheric Observatory as well as astronauts on board the International Space Station.

ESA’s comet chaser Rosetta trailed comet 67P/Churyumov–Gerasimenko for two years before landing the Philae probe on its surface. The mission amassed a wealth of data that will be studied for years to come.

As Comet Neowise zooms past Earth at a comfortable (and safe) distance of 103 million kilometres, stargazers can catch more views of the comet through July. Consult Earth and Sky or Astronomy Now for times and positions.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published
News video: These are the most WTF moments from Netflix's 'Unsolved Mysteries'

These are the most WTF moments from Netflix's 'Unsolved Mysteries' 01:25

 1. The episode “Mystery on the Rooftop” focuses on the tragic death of aspiring filmmaker Rey Rivera.After he went missing, Rivera’s wife Allison uncovered a note hidden in their home, filled with names of actors, family members, movie titles and references to the Freemasons — a well-known...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Video Shows Objects Being Thrown At Officers During Grant Park Unrest [Video]

Video Shows Objects Being Thrown At Officers During Grant Park Unrest

The video from an anonymous source showed the chaos Friday night at the Christopher Columbus statue.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:33Published
Our Solar System Has a Mysterious Region Where Objects Have ‘Unusual Behaviors’ [Video]

Our Solar System Has a Mysterious Region Where Objects Have ‘Unusual Behaviors’

Instead of circling our sun in a flat disk, researchers say "detached objects" have orbits that tilt like a seesaw and cluster in one section of the night sky.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:17Published
UFO light orbs in formation caught over Texas [Video]

UFO light orbs in formation caught over Texas

Unidentified flying lights spotted over the night sky in Seguin, Texas. What do you think it is?

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 01:55Published

Related news from verified sources

Chicago police, protesters clash near Columbus statue in Grant Park

 A protest near the Christopher Columbus statue in Chicago’s Grant Park turned violent Friday night, as the crowd started hurling objects at police officers who...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

real_Stephanie

Stephanie🇺🇸🌟🇺🇸🌟🇺🇸🌟🇺🇸 RT @CBPMarkMorgan: Agitators in Portland are criminals, not protesters. Last night, they: ◾ Removed fencing around Federal property to use… 2 minutes ago

GiulioTerzi

Giulio Terzi #Chicago:protesters clash near #Columbus statue in Grant Park.Protest turned violent Friday night,as crowd started… https://t.co/KdVQjP7Jmb 20 minutes ago

michaelpaIermo

Michael Palermo III @mynameissharonn @dowsones Apparently there was a multidimensional timeline shift last night???? Shits wild but exp… https://t.co/TTR3IZUnky 26 minutes ago