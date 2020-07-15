Global  
 

Jamie Foxx Takes the Red Pill in ‘Project Power’ Trailer (Video)

The Wrap Wednesday, 15 July 2020
Jamie Foxx Takes the Red Pill in ‘Project Power’ Trailer (Video)Take a chill pill Jamie Foxx. His latest movie “Project Power” shows him battling baddies who develop enormous strength and power after taking an advanced pill.

Foxx stars with Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Dominique Fishback in this action movie in which a mysterious new pill unlocks a unique superpower for five minutes in whoever takes it.

“If there was a pill that could give you five minutes of pure power, would you take it,” Foxx says in the trailer for “Project Power.”

*Also Read:* Jamie Foxx Says Mike Tyson Biopic Moving Forward, Has Bulked-Up Selfies to Prove It (Photos)

The catch with the pill is, you don’t know what power you’ll get until you take it. While some develop bulletproof skin, invisibility, and super strength, others exhibit a deadlier reaction. So when the pill escalates crime within the city to dangerous levels, a local cop (Gordon-Levitt) teams with a teenage dealer (Fishback) and a former soldier fueled by a secret vendetta (Foxx) to fight power with power and risk taking the pill in order to track down and stop the group responsible for creating it.

Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman co-directed “Project Power” based on a screenplay by Mattson Tomlin. Rodrigo Santoro, Colson Baker, Allen Maldonado, Amy Landecker and Courtney B. Vance co-star in the film.

Netflix will release “Project Power” on the streaming service on August 14. Check out the first trailer above.

