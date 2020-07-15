|
‘America’s Got Talent’ Returns to Dominate Tuesday in TV Ratings
“America’s Got Talent” returned from its week-after-July-4th-holiday hiatus, and the rest of broadcast television got in line.
Tuesday’s episode of “AGT” was the final audition round of the season. Due to COVID-forced production shutdowns that only allowed for nine days of auditions to be held in the Dolby Theater, the two-hour installment was a hybrid of the in-person performances that were filmed pre-quarantine and at-home auditions submitted by contestants, which the judges watched together over video chat.
NBC was first in ratings with a 1.0 rating/7 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 6.4 million, according to preliminary numbers. “America’s Got Talent” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. averaged a 1.1/8 and 7.6 million viewers. At 10 p.m., “World of Dance” drew a 0.7/5 and 4 million viewers.
CBS and Univision tied for second in ratings, both with a 0.5/3. CBS was second in total viewers with 4.5 million viewers, Univision was fourth with 1.6 million viewers.
CBS aired all reruns last night.
ABC was fourth in ratings with a 0.4/3 and in viewers with 2.6 million. A special “20/20” telecast from 8 to 10 p.m. — an abridged version of Viola Davis’ and Julius Tennon’s documentary series “The Last Defense” — averaged a 0.4/3 and 2.6 million viewers. At 10 p.m., “What Would You Do?” had a 0.4/3 and 2.6 million viewers.
Fox and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. Fox was fifth in total viewers with 1.1 million, Telemundo was sixth with 921,000.
Fox aired all reruns last night.
The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 588,000. “DC’s Stargirl” at 8 p.m. had a 0.2/1 and 846,000 viewers. At 9 p.m., an Alice Wetterlund stand-up comedy special managed a 0.1/0 and 329,000 viewers.
