Steady 'Titan Games' Tops Monday's TV Ratings as ABC Brings Back 'The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever!'

ABC went back to “The Bachelor” on Monday, when the reality dating competition’s recap series, “The Greatest Seasons – Ever!,” proved to be no “CMA Best of Fest” special.



Led by the steady performance of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s “The Titan Games,” NBC won primetime outright last night.



NBC was first in ratings with a 0.6 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 3.4 million, according to preliminary numbers. “The Titan Games” at 8 p.m. put up a 0.7/5 and 3.8 million viewers, the same as last week. Also like last week, reruns followed.



*Also Read:* '30 Rock' vs 'Parks and Rec' Reunion Ratings: Reunited, but Does NBC Feel So Good?



Univision was second in ratings with a 0.5/3, but fifth in total viewers with 1.5 million.



Fox was third in ratings with a 0.4/2 and in viewers with 2.2 million, airing a pair of repeats from the “9-1-1” universe.



CBS, ABC and Univision tied for fourth in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. CBS was second in total viewers with 3.1 million, ABC was fourth with 1.8 million and Univision was fifth with 1.5 million.



*Also Read:* Ratings: ABC's Summer Game Shows Top Rerun-Heavy Sunday



CBS aired all repeats last night.



“The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever!” took up the entirety of ABC’s three-hour primetime block.



The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 960,000. “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” at 8 had a 0.2/1 and 968,000 viewers. Following a rerun, “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” at 9 got a 0.2/1 and 1 million viewers.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Ratings: ABC's 'Holey Moley' Bests NBC's '30 Rock' Reunion Special



ABC's 'United We Fall' Debut Tops Wednesday in TV Ratings





