Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Gov. Kevin Stitt said he was “pretty shocked” to become the first governor known to have contracted the virus. Oklahoma has averaged more than 640 new cases per day over the past week.
Kevin Stitt 28th Governor of Oklahoma
Oklahoma governor tests positive for COVID-19Oklahoma's governor says he feels "a little achy" after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Kevin Stitt says he's otherwise fine and will isolate at home. (July..
USATODAY.com
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt tests positive for coronavirusAsked whether he may have contracted the virus while attending Trump's rally last month in Tulsa, Stitt said he thought it was "too long ago."
USATODAY.com
Oklahoma governor 'so excited' to have Trump rally
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:07Published
Oklahoma State in the United States
Brad Parscale replaced as Trump's campaign managerBrad Parscale was reportedly blamed by Mr Trump's inner circle for a poorly attended rally in Oklahoma.
BBC News
AP Top Stories July 15 PHere's the latest for Wednesday July 15th: Trump's lawyers to challenge subpoena for his taxes; Oklahoma's governor has tested positive for COVID-19; Florida..
USATODAY.com
