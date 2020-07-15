Global  
 

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Wednesday, 15 July 2020
Gov. Kevin Stitt said he was “pretty shocked” to become the first governor known to have contracted the virus. Oklahoma has averaged more than 640 new cases per day over the past week.
News video: Oklahoma governor tests positive for coronavirus

Oklahoma governor tests positive for coronavirus 02:23

 [NFA] Oklahoma's Republican Governor Kevin Stitt said on Wednesday he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the first time a U.S. state governor has announced they were infected. Colette Luke has more.

Oklahoma governor tests positive for COVID-19

 Oklahoma's governor says he feels "a little achy" after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Kevin Stitt says he's otherwise fine and will isolate at home. (July..
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt tests positive for coronavirus

 Asked whether he may have contracted the virus while attending Trump's rally last month in Tulsa, Stitt said he thought it was "too long ago."
Oklahoma governor 'so excited' to have Trump rally [Video]

Oklahoma governor 'so excited' to have Trump rally

Two days before U.S. President Donald Trump's planned campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Governor Kevin Stitt told Trump his state is ready for his visit. "It's going to be safe and we are really, really excited," Stitt said.

Brad Parscale replaced as Trump's campaign manager

 Brad Parscale was reportedly blamed by Mr Trump's inner circle for a poorly attended rally in Oklahoma.
AP Top Stories July 15 P

 Here's the latest for Wednesday July 15th: Trump's lawyers to challenge subpoena for his taxes; Oklahoma's governor has tested positive for COVID-19; Florida..
