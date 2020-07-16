Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt tests positive for coronavirus

WorldNews Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt tests positive for coronavirusOklahoma City, Okla. — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Wednesday that he’s the first governor in the United States to test positive for the coronavirus and that he is isolating at home. Stitt, 48, said he mostly feels fine, although he started...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kevin Stitt Kevin Stitt 28th Governor of Oklahoma

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt Tests Positive for Coronavirus

 Gov. Kevin Stitt said he was “pretty shocked” to become the first governor known to have contracted the virus. Oklahoma has averaged more than 640 new cases..
NYTimes.com
Oklahoma governor tests positive for coronavirus [Video]

Oklahoma governor tests positive for coronavirus

[NFA] Oklahoma's Republican Governor Kevin Stitt said on Wednesday he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the first time a U.S. state governor has announced they were infected. Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:23Published

Oklahoma governor tests positive for COVID-19

 Oklahoma's governor says he feels "a little achy" after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Kevin Stitt says he's otherwise fine and will isolate at home. (July..
USATODAY.com

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt tests positive for coronavirus

 Asked whether he may have contracted the virus while attending Trump's rally last month in Tulsa, Stitt said he thought it was "too long ago."
USATODAY.com

Oklahoma Oklahoma State in the United States

Kanye West appears as presidential candidate on Oklahoma ballot despite withdrawal rumours [Video]

Kanye West appears as presidential candidate on Oklahoma ballot despite withdrawal rumours

Kanye West has been named an official presidential candidate on the Oklahoma ballot - just hours after it was reported he'd dropped out of the race for the White House.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

ShowBiz Minute: Cannon, Megan Thee Stallion, West

 Nick Cannon apologizes to Jewish community for hurtful words; Megan Thee Stallion says she was shot, expects to recover; Rapper Kanye West files for Oklahoma..
USATODAY.com

Kanye West secures Oklahoma presidential ballot spot

 Kanye West has qualified to appear on the presidential ballot in Oklahoma, securing a spot on the final day before the deadline passed. The rapper and fashion..
WorldNews

Kanye West will appear on Oklahoma presidential election ballot, files first federal candidate paperwork

 Kanye West's unlikely bid for the presidency moved forward with two key filings, including one ensuring he'll be on the Oklahoma election ballot.
USATODAY.com

Oklahoma City Oklahoma City Capital of Oklahoma

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mxdwn

Raymond Flotat Reports of @kanyewest Dropping Out of Presidential Race Appear Premature as He Files with Federal Election Commissi… https://t.co/BDeIFat3c7 15 minutes ago

Coffeeisforclo1

CoffeeIsForClosers RT @Bencjacobs: I just got off the phone with a staffer at the Michigan Secretary of State's office who told me that no one filed as an ind… 30 minutes ago

prockorpdub

perry woods prock5 RT @thefader: Kanye West will appear as a presidential candidate on the Oklahoma state ballot https://t.co/h1TdazgeOV https://t.co/API1nr5… 2 hours ago

Saje3331

Saje333 All you Americans know what he is doing and why right? He is friends with trump...so the fucker is dividing the vo… https://t.co/SgB7lPdEKb 2 hours ago

I_CheckFacts

Fact Check RT @Method8Corp: Kanye West will appear on Oklahoma presidential election ballot, files first federal candidate paperwork https://t.co/Gpjq… 2 hours ago

Method8Corp

Method8inc.com/ Kanye West will appear on Oklahoma presidential election ballot, files first federal candidate paperwork… https://t.co/zaiOLZ96VM 2 hours ago

whatisTWS

Whatistws Only posting because I said he had not filed any paperwork and feel the need to admit I was wrong. This is sad. K… https://t.co/1bmNA4duXS 3 hours ago

DeansherryS

Sherry Dean 🌊 Kanye West will appear on Oklahoma presidential election ballot, files first federal candidate paperwork https://t.co/yvRPyAMEmm 3 hours ago