OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Wednesday that he’s tested positive for the coronavirus and that he is isolating at home. The...

Oklahoma’s Kevin Stitt becomes first governor to announce he's positive for coronavirus Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said on Wednesday that he has COVID-19 – making him the first state leader in the country to announce that he has tested positive...

FOXNews.com 22 minutes ago