|
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt tests positive for coronavirus
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Asked whether he may have contracted the virus while attending Trump's rally last month in Tulsa, Stitt said he thought it was "too long ago."
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kevin Stitt 28th Governor of Oklahoma
Oklahoma governor 'so excited' to have Trump rally
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:07Published
Oklahoma State in the United States
Coronavirus updates: New York City reports zero deaths for first time since March; Oklahoma records first teen death; Mexico deaths top 35KAs the coronavirus pandemic reached new highs in Florida and globally on Sunday, New York City reported zero deaths for the first time since March.
USATODAY.com
No human remains found at ‘Tiger King’ zoo, sheriff saysWYNNEWOOD, Okla. — There is no evidence of human remains at the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, an animal refuge once owned by "Joe Exotic." Cadaver dogs..
WorldNews
For Muscogee (Creek) Tribe in Oklahoma, at Long Last VindicationAfter decades of betrayals and broken treaties, the Supreme Court ruled that much of Oklahoma is their land, after all.
NYTimes.com
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
GOP Rep Charged With Voter Fraud
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Attacks on Fauci reflect Trump's dilemma on what to do about high-profile adviser with a penchant for straight talkAttacks on Dr. Fauci underscore Trump's dilemma in how to handle the straight talk from the medical whose popularity far exceeds the president's.
USATODAY.com
Illinois GOP congressman criticizes Trump for lack of 'loyalty' to former AG SessionsTrump had endorsed Sessions' opponent, who won the primary runoff in Alabama. Sessions was the first senator to support Trump's presidential bid.
USATODAY.com
China vows retaliation against US over Hong Kong sanctions
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:41Published
Tulsa, Oklahoma City in Oklahoma, United States
99 years after Tulsa race massacre, the search for a mass grave is underwayAs of Tuesday, no remains had yet been found with several days remaining in the project.
USATODAY.com
The Massacre That Destroyed Tulsa’s ‘Black Wall Street’In 1921, the city of Tulsa erupted in a spasm of hate and fire that destroyed its prosperous Black district. A century later, excavators are uncovering a..
NYTimes.com
Justices rule swath of Oklahoma, including most of Tulsa, remains tribal reservationWASHINGTON — The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a large chunk of eastern Oklahoma remains an American Indian reservation, a decision that state and federal..
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this