Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt tests positive for coronavirus

GOP Rep Charged With Voter Fraud



On Tuesday, freshman congressman Steve Watkins, from Kansas, was charged with three felonies. Newser reports that Watkins listed a UPS postal box as his residence on a state voter registration form. The charges came three weeks before the state's Aug. 4 primary election. Fellow Republicans are pushing to oust him from the eastern Kansas seat he barely won in 2018. According to Newser Watkins has supported President Trump. Watkins said the charges against him were "bogus."

