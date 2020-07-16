Global  
 

Nick Cannon apologizes for "anti-Semitic" comments

CBS News Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
"I am committed to deeper connections, more profound learning and strengthening the bond between our two cultures today and every day going forward," Cannon said on social media.
 Nick Cannon has been dropped by ViacomCBS. The move comes after Cannon made anti-Semitic comments on his podcast “Cannon’s Class” in a June 30 episode. “You can’t be anti-Semitic when we are the Semitic people. When we are the same people who they want to be. That’s our birthright. We...

Nick Cannon Speaks Out After He's Fired By ViacomCBS for "Anti-Semitic" Comments

 UPDATE: Nick Cannon spoke out again on Wednesday evening, this time with an apology to his "Jewish sisters and brothers." "First and foremost I extend my deepest...
E! Online Also reported by •National PostCBS NewsJust JaredSeattle TimesTMZ.comUSATODAY.comHipHopDX

Nick Cannon Responds To ViacomCBS Firing With Huge Demands: “I Demand Full Ownership Of My Billion Dollar ‘Wild ‘N Out’ Brand”

Nick Cannon Responds To ViacomCBS Firing With Huge Demands: “I Demand Full Ownership Of My Billion Dollar ‘Wild ‘N Out’ Brand” TV personality Nick Cannon isn’t going down without a fight. After being fired by ViacomCBS over past anti-Semitic comments last night, he’s responded and...
SOHH Also reported by •TMZ.com

P. Diddy, Dwyane Wade, Charlamagne Tha God Under Fire For Showing Support to Nick Cannon After Anti-Semitic Comments

P. Diddy, Dwyane Wade, Charlamagne Tha God Under Fire For Showing Support to Nick Cannon After Anti-Semitic Comments Several celebrities, including rapper P Diddy, radio host Charlamagne Tha God, and NBA legend Dwyane Wade have faced criticism for showing support of Nick Cannon...
Mediaite Also reported by •USATODAY.comHipHopDX

