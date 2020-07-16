Nick Cannon apologizes for "anti-Semitic" comments
Thursday, 16 July 2020 () "I am committed to deeper connections, more profound learning and strengthening the bond between our two cultures today and every day going forward," Cannon said on social media.
Nick Cannon has been dropped by ViacomCBS.
The move comes after Cannon made anti-Semitic comments on his podcast “Cannon’s Class” in a June 30 episode.
“You can’t be anti-Semitic when we are the Semitic people. When we are the same people who they want to be. That’s our birthright. We...
