Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wesley Ira Purkey executed by lethal injection, the second federal execution this week

FOXNews.com Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
The U.S. has carried out its second federal execution this week by killing Wesley Ira Purkey Thursday by lethal injection. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: WTHI - Published
News video: US executes 2nd man in a week; lawyers said he had dementia

US executes 2nd man in a week; lawyers said he had dementia

 The United States on Thursday carried out its second federal execution this week, killing by lethal injection a Kansas man whose lawyers contended he had dementia and was unfit to be executed.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Executions to continue this week, a look at those on death row [Video]

Executions to continue this week, a look at those on death row

Federal executions continue this week in Terre Haute. They started Tuesday morning with the execution of Daniel Lewis Lee. Wednesday, the government plans to execute Wesley Ira Purkey.

Credit: WTHIPublished
U.S. carries out first federal execution in 17 years [Video]

U.S. carries out first federal execution in 17 years

Forty-seven-year-old Daniel Lewis Lee, of Yukon, Oklahoma, died Tuesday after receiving a lethal injection at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:33Published
On again, off again; Judge delays federal execution set to happen in Terre Haute [Video]

On again, off again; Judge delays federal execution set to happen in Terre Haute

A U.S. district judge on Monday ordered a new delay in federal executions, hours before the first lethal injection was scheduled to be carried out at the federal prison in Terre Haute.

Credit: WTHIPublished

Related news from verified sources

Supreme Court clears way for second federal execution this week

 The Supreme Court has cleared the way for a second federal execution in as many days. The high court by a 5-4 vote early Thursday lifted two court orders keeping...
FOXNews.com

Mental fitness claim halts 2nd federal execution — for now

 TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A judge on Wednesday halted the execution of a man, said to be suffering from dementia, who was set to die by lethal injection in the...
Seattle Times

Kansas man who raped, killed Missouri teen to be executed

 TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A Kansas man who raped and killed a 16-year-old girl and fatally beat an 80-year-old woman is scheduled to be among the first three...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this