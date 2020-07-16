Wesley Ira Purkey executed by lethal injection, the second federal execution this week

Executions to continue this week, a look at those on death row



Federal executions continue this week in Terre Haute. They started Tuesday morning with the execution of Daniel Lewis Lee. Wednesday, the government plans to execute Wesley Ira Purkey. Credit: WTHI Published 1 day ago

U.S. carries out first federal execution in 17 years



Forty-seven-year-old Daniel Lewis Lee, of Yukon, Oklahoma, died Tuesday after receiving a lethal injection at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 01:33 Published 2 days ago