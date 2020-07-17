Global  
 

Two Indiana men charged in assault on Black man where they threatened to lynch him, prosecutor says

USATODAY.com Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
The men are charged with confinement and battery in an incident where a Black man, Vauhxx Booker, said he was threatened with lynching.
 
