Lisa Vanderpump Lands ‘Vanderpump Dogs’ Spinoff at Peacock Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

Lisa Vanderpump’s love of animals will be highlighted in a new “Vanderpump Dogs” series on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service that launched this week.



The reality TV star and animal rights activist — an original cast member of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” — seemingly confirmed the announcement, tweeting Friday “Well good morning …I’ve known about this for months lol… Thought it was supposed to be secret, but apparently it’s announced!”



NBC confirmed to TheWrap that the show was picked up but provided no additional details.



*Also Read:* Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute Fired From 'Vanderpump Rules' After Racist Posts Resurface



The show will ostensibly be about Vanderpump Dogs, the name of Vanderpump’s foundation whose mission is to work “on both domestic and international fronts to help create a better world for dogs.” The foundation was featured heavily on “The Real Housewives,” particularly Vanderpump’s efforts to end the dog meat trade in Asia and at the annual Yulin Dog Meat Festival in China.



Vanderpump Dogs is also the name of the center located in Los Angeles that provides rescue and adoption services, which Vanderpump said the show will “shine a positive light on.”



The rescue center served as the backdrop for the ninth season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” when cast member Dorit Kemsley adopted a dog named Lucy Lucy Apple Juice from the center. After the dog bit her children, she found a new owner for Lucy, who later brought the dog to a kill shelter. Because the dog was microchipped, Vanderpump and her staff learned what had transpired. She was accused of relaying the story to a gossip publication, and the resulting fallout was dubbed “Puppygate.”



Vanderpump stopped filming with her castmates following “Puppygate” and decided not to return to the show for its 10th season, which is currently airing.



*Also Read:* Why You Can't Watch Classic NBC Sitcoms 'Friends' and 'Seinfeld' on NBCU's Peacock



The rescue center is located 1.5 miles away from SUR, the restaurant when Vanderpump’s other show — “Vanderpump Rules” — is filmed.



“Vanderpump Rules” typically begins production during the summer, but dine-in restaurants and bars have been shut down due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The show, which ended its eighth season in June, dismissed castmembers Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni for racially insensitive actions in their past.



When Peacock’s programming was announced last September, NBCU announced one of the unscripted reality shows exclusive to the service would be a “Real Housewives” spinoff. There was some speculation that the spinoff would focus on TomTom (a lounge several “Vanderpump Rules” castmembers invested in) or the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in Las Vegas.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Kandi Burruss on 'Great' 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Virtual Reunion and the Show's Future



Giacinto Gorga, 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' Patriarch, Dies at 76



How 'Real Housewives' Productions Are Dealing With the Real-World Coronavirus Pandemic Lisa Vanderpump’s love of animals will be highlighted in a new “Vanderpump Dogs” series on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service that launched this week.The reality TV star and animal rights activist — an original cast member of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” — seemingly confirmed the announcement, tweeting Friday “Well good morning …I’ve known about this for months lol… Thought it was supposed to be secret, but apparently it’s announced!”NBC confirmed to TheWrap that the show was picked up but provided no additional details.*Also Read:* Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute Fired From 'Vanderpump Rules' After Racist Posts ResurfaceThe show will ostensibly be about Vanderpump Dogs, the name of Vanderpump’s foundation whose mission is to work “on both domestic and international fronts to help create a better world for dogs.” The foundation was featured heavily on “The Real Housewives,” particularly Vanderpump’s efforts to end the dog meat trade in Asia and at the annual Yulin Dog Meat Festival in China.Vanderpump Dogs is also the name of the center located in Los Angeles that provides rescue and adoption services, which Vanderpump said the show will “shine a positive light on.”The rescue center served as the backdrop for the ninth season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” when cast member Dorit Kemsley adopted a dog named Lucy Lucy Apple Juice from the center. After the dog bit her children, she found a new owner for Lucy, who later brought the dog to a kill shelter. Because the dog was microchipped, Vanderpump and her staff learned what had transpired. She was accused of relaying the story to a gossip publication, and the resulting fallout was dubbed “Puppygate.”Vanderpump stopped filming with her castmates following “Puppygate” and decided not to return to the show for its 10th season, which is currently airing.*Also Read:* Why You Can't Watch Classic NBC Sitcoms 'Friends' and 'Seinfeld' on NBCU's PeacockThe rescue center is located 1.5 miles away from SUR, the restaurant when Vanderpump’s other show — “Vanderpump Rules” — is filmed.“Vanderpump Rules” typically begins production during the summer, but dine-in restaurants and bars have been shut down due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The show, which ended its eighth season in June, dismissed castmembers Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni for racially insensitive actions in their past.When Peacock’s programming was announced last September, NBCU announced one of the unscripted reality shows exclusive to the service would be a “Real Housewives” spinoff. There was some speculation that the spinoff would focus on TomTom (a lounge several “Vanderpump Rules” castmembers invested in) or the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in Las Vegas.*Related stories from TheWrap:*Kandi Burruss on 'Great' 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Virtual Reunion and the Show's FutureGiacinto Gorga, 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' Patriarch, Dies at 76How 'Real Housewives' Productions Are Dealing With the Real-World Coronavirus Pandemic 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Advertisement

Advertisement pawsr: The social network just for pets



Learn more

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Lisa Vanderpump Scores Vanderpump Dogs Spinoff at Peacock Lisa Vanderpump has added another show to her impressive reality TV portfolio! After months of speculation, the Bravo star's Vanderpump Dogs spinoff is...

E! Online 7 hours ago





Tweets about this TooFab Looks like @LisaVanderpump is doing just fine without #RHOBH: https://t.co/JlzxsQXgf4 23 minutes ago Jason S ♋🇺🇸 TheWrap News: Lisa Vanderpump Lands ‘Vanderpump Dogs’ Spinoff at Peacock https://t.co/ye0KlB75qt via @TheWrap https://t.co/Cj9Fq9FFfg 30 minutes ago TheWrap @LisaVanderpump lands "Vanderpump Dogs" spinoff at Peacock https://t.co/Hinso8yy0s https://t.co/0RB0Wd4OfU 35 minutes ago 1ive1ove1earn RT @usweekly: #VanderpumpDogs is happening. 🐩🐶🐕🐾 Details: https://t.co/P5dwkYQQiX 1 hour ago Ryan Mensing ⁦@lisarinna⁩ ⁦@erikajayne⁩ ⁦@KyleRichards⁩ and ⁦@TeddiMellencamp⁩ must be pathetically furious about this. Well do… https://t.co/RPoIED4PoF 5 hours ago Us Weekly #VanderpumpDogs is happening. 🐩🐶🐕🐾 Details: https://t.co/P5dwkYQQiX 5 hours ago Michelle Serena🍀☘️ RT @GemWanderlust: Oh yes, this gives me life! @LisaVanderpump delivering again. Let’s be honest just give Lisa Presidency and prime minist… 8 hours ago GEM💖✨ Oh yes, this gives me life! @LisaVanderpump delivering again. Let’s be honest just give Lisa Presidency and prime m… https://t.co/ARa1aSbPoO 9 hours ago