John Lewis, lion of US civil rights , dies at 80
Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
John Lewis, who carried the struggle against racial discrimination from Southern battlegrounds of the 1960s to the halls of Congress in the new millennium, has XXXX. He was XX. (XXXX XX)
Obituary: Representative John LewisJohn Lewis forged his legacy as a champion for civil rights and racial equality in the 1960s.
BBC News
Civil rights icon and congressman John Lewis dies aged 80Lewis, who was the last of the Big Six civil rights leaders, was diagnosed with cancer in December.
BBC News
John Lewis, Towering Figure of Civil Rights Era, Dies at 80Images of his beating at Selma shocked the nation and led to swift passage of the 1965 Voting Rights Act; he was called the conscience of the Congress.
NYTimes.com
Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights icon who began pushing for racial justice in the Jim Crow south, has diedThe Georgia lawmaker and son of sharecroppers had been suffering from Stage IV pancreatic cancer since December. He was 80.
USATODAY.com
