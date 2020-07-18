Global  
 

John Lewis, lion of US civil rights , dies at 80

USATODAY.com Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
John Lewis, who carried the struggle against racial discrimination from Southern battlegrounds of the 1960s to the halls of Congress in the new millennium, has XXXX. He was XX. (XXXX XX)
 
Obituary: Representative John Lewis

 John Lewis forged his legacy as a champion for civil rights and racial equality in the 1960s.
BBC News

Civil rights icon and congressman John Lewis dies aged 80

 Lewis, who was the last of the Big Six civil rights leaders, was diagnosed with cancer in December.
BBC News

John Lewis, Towering Figure of Civil Rights Era, Dies at 80

 Images of his beating at Selma shocked the nation and led to swift passage of the 1965 Voting Rights Act; he was called the conscience of the Congress.
NYTimes.com

Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights icon who began pushing for racial justice in the Jim Crow south, has died

 The Georgia lawmaker and son of sharecroppers had been suffering from Stage IV pancreatic cancer since December. He was 80.
USATODAY.com

U.S. Congress set to battle next COVID-19 bill [Video]

U.S. Congress set to battle next COVID-19 bill

The U.S. Congress returns to Washington on Monday with Democratic and Republican leaders agreeing that they need to pass something to alleviate the heavy toll of the pandemic but they are $2 trillion apart on what that something should be. Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:16Published

Mnuchin Calls for Congress to Pass More Stimulus This Month

 The Treasury Secretary told lawmakers that the next phase of relief should be focused on industries that have been hardest hit by the coronavirus.
NYTimes.com

Mnuchin urges more stimulus for hard hit sectors

 Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin urged members of Congress Friday to work with the Trump administration to pass additional stimulus measures for the hardest-hit..
USATODAY.com

Powerful House chair Eliot Engel defeated by progressive newcomer Jamaal Bowman in stunning upset

 Rep. Eliot Engel, who served decades in Congress, was defeated by a political newcomer in a stunning upset showing the power of the progressive wing.
USATODAY.com

Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights icon, dies at 80 [Video]

Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights icon, dies at 80

Longtime congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis has died at the age of 80.

Credit: KDVR     Duration: 00:33Published
