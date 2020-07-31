US presidents pay respects to civil rights pioneer John Lewis
Friday, 31 July 2020 () The late US civil rights leader John Lewis has been honored by three former presidents in a funeral ceremony in Atlanta, Georgia. Barack Obama gave a eulogy in which he condemned the use of troops against protesters.
Three former presidents came together to honor Congressman John Lewis at his funeral in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday, completing a week of memorial services for the longtime lawmaker and civil rights icon.