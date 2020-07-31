Global  
 

US presidents pay respects to civil rights pioneer John Lewis

Deutsche Welle Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
The late US civil rights leader John Lewis has been honored by three former presidents in a funeral ceremony in Atlanta, Georgia. Barack Obama gave a eulogy in which he condemned the use of troops against protesters.
 Three former presidents came together to honor Congressman John Lewis at his funeral in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday, completing a week of memorial services for the longtime lawmaker and civil rights icon.

