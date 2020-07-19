Global  
 

From Antifa to Mothers in Helmets, Diverse Elements Fuel Portland Protests

NYTimes.com Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
Protesters have been in the streets for more than 50 consecutive days. Federal agents deployed to Portland have hardened their resolve to stay there.
Tensions high in Portland after reports of federal agents detaining protesters

 Lawmakers and activists expressed outrage over reports that federal agents circulating in unmarked cars were detaining protesters in Portland, Ore.
 
USATODAY.com
Trump preps order sending federal agents into cities [Video]

Trump preps order sending federal agents into cities

President Donald Trump lashed out at protests in Portland, Oregon and violence in "Democrat-run" cities on Sunday, as his administration prepared new measures that would allow a federal crackdown in American cities. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:15Published

Portland protests spur House Democrats to call for probe into use of federal officers against protesters

 They said the administration "abused emergency authorities to justify the use of force against Americans exercising their right to peaceful assembly."
USATODAY.com
Portland Police Struggle To Maintain Order After Weeks Of Nightly Civil Unrest [Video]

Portland Police Struggle To Maintain Order After Weeks Of Nightly Civil Unrest

Protests against police brutality in Portland, Oregon, have gone on for 50 nights. And according to Newser, things got ugly in Portland on Saturday night. That's when protesters set a police union building ablaze and authorities told them to move on—or else. The AP reports that police soon put out the fire and began clearing the downtown area, at times using teargas.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published

