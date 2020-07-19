From Antifa to Mothers in Helmets, Diverse Elements Fuel Portland Protests

Kayleigh McEnany Defends Trump Tweet About Injured 75-Year-Old



White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended President Trump after he floated a baseless conspiracy theory in one of his tweets. The president commented on an incident involving Martin Gugino, a 75-year-old man who was shoved to the ground by police in Buffalo, New York. Trump described the elderly man as an "Antifa provocateur", and claimed he was scanning "police communications in order to block out the equipment." McEnany insisted that the president was only pointing out "questions that need to be asked," adding that Trump did not regret what he said.

