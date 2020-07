You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Florida teachers sue DeSantis as virus surges



[NFA] A Florida teachers union sued the state on Monday in an effort to halt next month's planned restart of classroom instruction, which it says poses an "imminent threat to the public health, safety.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:29 Published 9 hours ago Martin County teachers want schools to delay opening or remain virtual



Teachers in Martin County are pleading with school board members to either delay the opening of schools or remain 100% virtual. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 02:06 Published 1 day ago Teachers rally against school reopening



Some Lee County parents, teachers, and students have a message for Governor Ron Desantis. They held a car parade in Fort Myers to make it heard. The group says they want the Governor and the state.. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 01:12 Published 3 days ago

Related news from verified sources Florida Teachers Sue To Block School Coronavirus Reopening Mandate Florida's biggest teacher's union, along with parents, have sued the state over its plans to reopen schools with in-person instruction next month. They're...

NPR 13 hours ago





Tweets about this