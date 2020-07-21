Photographers flout Mt. Tam rules to get Comet Neowise pictures
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 () Dramatic images of Comet Neowise floating above the fog-shrouded hills of Mount Tamalpais have dazzled many on social media. However, many photographers who took the picture did so while flouting the park rules.
Like many photographers, John Todd decided to get a clear view of Comet Neowise by traveling to Mt Tam for the first time. As he arrived Sunday afternoon, he discovered to his surprise that the state park closes at dusk.
Since he made the trip, Todd decided to capture the stunning foggy conditions in the late evening as the sun lowered to the horizon. After sunset, he also composed a few photos of Comet Neowise before a Park Ranger drove by informing the gathered photographers they would be ticketed if they did not leave the now-closed park.