Photographers flout Mt. Tam rules to get Comet Neowise pictures Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

Dramatic images of Comet Neowise floating above the fog-shrouded hills of Mount Tamalpais have dazzled many on social media. However, many photographers who took the picture did so while flouting the park rules.



Like many photographers, John Todd decided to get a clear view of Comet Neowise by traveling to Mt Tam for the first time. As he arrived Sunday afternoon, he discovered to his surprise that the state park closes at dusk.



Since he made the trip, Todd decided to capture the stunning foggy conditions in the late evening as the sun lowered to the horizon. After sunset, he also composed a few photos of Comet Neowise before a Park Ranger drove by informing the gathered photographers they would be ticketed if they did not leave the now-closed park. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published 18 minutes ago Perfect Timing: Proposal Photo Shows Comet 00:23 The International Space Station and the comet NEOWISE could be seen. You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Timelapse of new comet NEOWISE captured



Timelapse of new comet NEOWISE captured by News 5 photographers Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 01:11 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this