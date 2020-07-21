Global  
 

Trump says of Ghislaine Maxwell, 'I wish her well'

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
President Donald Trump offered sympathetic words to Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's longtime companion who stands accused of facilitating the abuse of girls by the sex offender. But Trump says he hasn't been following her case closely. (July 21)
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump on Ghislaine Maxwell: 'I wish her well'

Trump on Ghislaine Maxwell: 'I wish her well' 00:37

 “I just wish her well,” President Donald Trump said on Tuesday of Jeffrey Epstein's longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who was arrested and charged with luring young girls so the late financier could sexually abuse them.

