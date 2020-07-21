|
Trump says of Ghislaine Maxwell, 'I wish her well'
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
President Donald Trump offered sympathetic words to Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's longtime companion who stands accused of facilitating the abuse of girls by the sex offender. But Trump says he hasn't been following her case closely. (July 21)
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ghislaine Maxwell British socialite, daughter of Robert Maxwell; associate of Jeffrey Epstein
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Jeffrey Epstein American socialite and criminal
