Trump says of Ghislaine Maxwell, 'I wish her well'

Facebook Labeling Posts From Trump, Biden



After President Donald Trump posted an unfounded claim to Facebook on Tuesday that mail-in voting could lead to a "corrupt election," the social network slapped a label on it. But the label did not attempt to fact-check the post as true or false. Instead, it directed users to a government website to learn more about how to vote.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33 Published on January 1, 1970