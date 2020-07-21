Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tropical depression forms in Atlantic Ocean; System in Gulf also bears watching

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Forecasters Tuesday continued to monitor two separate weather systems for ongoing tropical development.
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Published
News video: Tracking the Tropics | July 21, morning update

Tracking the Tropics | July 21, morning update 01:12

 ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Atlantic Ocean Atlantic Ocean Ocean between Europe, Africa and the Americas

Forecasters monitoring weak tropical systems in Gulf, Caribbean and Atlantic

 Forecasters Monday were monitoring a trio of weak tropical systems in the Gulf, Caribbean and Atlantic Ocean.
USATODAY.com

App will track harmful dust from bauxite mining in Guinea

 In western Guinea, near where the Tinguilinta River meets the Atlantic Ocean, a concrete jetty extends about 275 meters into the river's channel. The jetty is..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tracking the Tropics | July 20, morning update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | July 20, morning update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:06Published
Tracking the Tropics | July 19 evening update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | July 19 evening update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:58Published
Tracking the Tropics | July 19 morning update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | July 19 morning update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:17Published

Tweets about this