Republicans Heap Criticism on Liz Cheney, Calling Her Disloyal to Trump

⭐️⭐️🇺🇸⭐️⭐️ RT @PFC40Book: IMO it's NOT patriotic to wear a mask. The "cure" is going to DESTROY EVERY SMALL BUSINESS IN AMERICA!!! Everyone has been w… 2 minutes ago Marie-Christine Dowd Watching President Trump Holds Coronavirus Briefing @CSPAN https://t.co/QQTrB5DIZy 3 minutes ago PFC Bergy IMO it's NOT patriotic to wear a mask. The "cure" is going to DESTROY EVERY SMALL BUSINESS IN AMERICA!!! Everyone h… https://t.co/A5A6ORUeVx 3 minutes ago Greg Terrell Trump says coronavirus crisis will ‘get worse before it gets better,’ pleads with Americans to wear masks https://t.co/TGO14UI1TE #FoxNews 5 minutes ago drkeithjjones Here are the highlights from Fox (!) today: Trump: “It will get worse before it gets better” ... “Whether you li… https://t.co/9jEfQDC05T 5 minutes ago Carrie Campion RT @ReadySetResist2: Trump says coronavirus crisis will ‘get worse before it gets better,’ pleads with Americans to wear masks What a fri… 7 minutes ago Sheepdog_Trey Trump says coronavirus crisis will ‘get worse before it gets better,’ pleads with Americans to wear masks https://t.co/Kp2H4CENUR #FoxNews 8 minutes ago Mark Adams Trump says coronavirus crisis will ‘get worse before it gets better,’ pleads with Americans to wear masks https://t.co/O5hUsJ1MWn 8 minutes ago