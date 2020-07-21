|
Republicans Heap Criticism on Liz Cheney, Calling Her Disloyal to Trump
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
In an extraordinary intraparty airing of grievances, House Republicans lashed out at their third-ranking leader, who has sometimes broken with the president but until now escaped the ire of his closest allies.
