‘Good Morning America’ Producer Daisha Riley Dies at 35

“Good Morning America” producer Daisha Riley, remembered by colleagues for her “grit and grace,” died at the age of 35 “suddenly and unexpectedly,” host Michael Strahan told viewers on Tuesday.



In a tribute segment, Strahan said the Emmy Award-winning producer was “funny and brilliant and, above all, kind.” While viewers might not have known her name, Strahan said they would have seen her “incredible work” over the past 14 years, with one such example being when Riley made sure that a replica throne was included on the set for a “GMA” interview with the cast of “Game of Thrones.”



“She rose through the ranks over the years on our show, working on stories that have made so many of you, our viewers, smile and tear up. Her legacy lives on in a powerful voice she shared through storytelling,” Strahan said.



ABC News Hosts Pay Tribute to 'Good Morning America' Camera Operator Who Died of Coronavirus Complications



“Daisha loved nothing more than telling America a story,” Strahan said, calling her a “pillar to ‘GMA.'” “As one colleague said, Daisha had grit and grace. She took pride in her work and she fought for it, because to Daisha, there was no greater privilege than helping you at home start your day. And trust us when we say, for all of us at ‘GMA,’ there was no greater privilege than knowing Daisha Riley.”



“She was beloved by all of us here. Her smile lit up a room,” Strahan said. “We can’t express how much we are going to miss her.”



On Twitter, “Good Morning America” host Robin Roberts also remembered Riley for being “talented, creative, kind, a beautiful soul in every way,” writing, “Our @GMA family loved her and will be forever grateful to have experienced Daisha’s grace & grit.”



A cause of death was not publicly revealed.



Watch the tribute here.



