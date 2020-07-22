John Cena and Kat Dennings Adult Animated Series ‘Dallas and Robo’ Acquired by Syfy Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Syfy has acquired an adult animated series called “Dallas and Robo” starring John Cena and Kat Dennings.



The series makes its cable premiere on August 8 at “midnight-ish” ET/PT, according to the network.



The 8-episode half-hour adult animated comedy from Shadow Machine and YouTube Originals first aired online in 2018 but will begin its cable run during Syfy’s TZGZ late-night animation block. Episodes will also be available to watch on Syfy On Demand.



“DALLAS AND ROBO is a space-trucking comedy following the mis-adventures of foul-mouthed ex-stock car racer Dallas (Dennings) and her ass-kickin’ artificially intelligent good buddy, Robo (Cena). Together, they navigate their way around cannibal bikers, rival space truckers and vending machine burritos as they try to make a buck in the seedy world of interplanetary big rigging.”







*Also Read:* 'Wynonna Earp' Season 4 Finally Gets Premiere Date at Syfy - Watch the Trailer (Video)



The series comes from ShadowMachine (“Final Space,” “BoJack Horseman”) and YouTube Originals. It is executive produced by Cena, as well as creator Mike Roberts and showrunners Matt Mariska and Andy Sipes. Alex Bulkley and Corey Campodonico also executive produce for ShadowMachine.



