Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hillary Clinton Alternate History TV Series ‘Rodham’ in the Works at Hulu

The Wrap Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Hillary Clinton Alternate History TV Series ‘Rodham’ in the Works at HuluAn alternative history TV series about Hillary Clinton is in the works at Hulu, an individual with knowledge of the project tells TheWrap. Based on Curtis Sittenfeld’s best-selling book “Rodham,” which was released in May, the show comes from “The Affair” co-creator Sarah Treem and takes place in a world where Hillary Rodham never married Bill Clinton.

Here’s the potential show’s logline:



“Rodham” imagines an alternative history where Hillary Rodham never marries Bill Clinton and asks what would have happened to her life and our country, if she had made a different choice. A modern parable about choices, feminism and why this country has such a complicated relationship to women in power… Rodham tells the story of an ambitious young woman, developing her extraordinary mind in the latter part of the 20th century, moving from idealism to cynicism and all the way back again.



Treem will write and executive produce “Rodham,” with “Handmaid’s Tale” executive producer Warren Littlefield and Sittenfield also grabbing EP credits.

*Also Read:* 'The Act' Star Joey King Signs First Look Deal at Hulu

The project hails from Fox 21 Television Studios and the Littlefield Company for Hulu.

Should “Rodham” be ordered to series, it would be the second show Hulu has made about the former presidential candidate and FLOTUS. In March, the streaming service launched the four-part docuseries “Hillary,” which included interviews with Clinton and those who know the former secretary of state best.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

What's Up With Those Dinosaurs in Hulu's 'Palm Springs'?

'The Act' Star Joey King Signs First Look Deal at Hulu

Elisabeth Moss Signs Joint Hulu-Fox 21 First-Look Deal, Will Star in 'Psychosexual' Drama 'Black Match'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: THR News - Published
News video: Hulu Teams With Sarah Treem to Adapt ‘Rodham’ Novel as Hulu Scripted Drama Series | THR News

Hulu Teams With Sarah Treem to Adapt ‘Rodham’ Novel as Hulu Scripted Drama Series | THR News 01:22

 The streamer is teaming with ‘The Affair’ co-creator Sarah Treem to adapt Curtis Sittenfeld's best-selling novel ‘Rodham’ as a scripted drama series.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

‘Tenet’ to Pursue Staggered Rollout, Anna Camp’s Coronavirus Diagnosis & More News | THR News [Video]

‘Tenet’ to Pursue Staggered Rollout, Anna Camp’s Coronavirus Diagnosis & More News | THR News

A scripted drama series about Hillary Clinton could be coming to Hulu. Actress Anna Camp opens up about testing positive for and battling the novel coronavirus. Plus, ‘Tenet’ is the first movie to..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:05Published
Hillary Clinton Insists She Would Have Handled Corornavirus Better [Video]

Hillary Clinton Insists She Would Have Handled Corornavirus Better

Hillary Clinton insists she would have handled coronavirus better than Donald Trump. In a chat with the THR podcast Clinton speculates that had she been President her administration could have saved..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:35Published
Biden Better Liked Than Clinton [Video]

Biden Better Liked Than Clinton

Joe Biden as one major advantage in the 2020 election: he's not Hillary Clinton. The LA Times reports that Clinton was widely and viscerally disliked. Trump won in 2016 by convincing people he was..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Critics mock Hillary Clinton 'alternate history' TV series reportedly in development for Hulu

 A new television series that is reportedly being developed about an "alternate history" of Hillary Clinton was widely panned on social media. 
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

Rmfhaltzkf

언짢은 그로밋🏳️‍🌈😷 RT @Variety: Hillary Clinton Alternate History Series ‘Rodham’ in Development at Hulu https://t.co/rtMF0vHBYV 13 seconds ago

SandraRodkey

Sandra Rodkey Hillary Clinton Alternate History Series ‘Rodham’ in Development at Hulu #SmartNews https://t.co/wyVV3bufgN 6 minutes ago

axetaiga

𝙙𝙖𝙯𝙚𝙙 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙛𝙪𝙨𝙚𝙙 RT @Variety_TV: Hillary Clinton Alternate History Series ‘Rodham’ in Development at Hulu https://t.co/HAJeROdVyD https://t.co/dzla7Fmln5 8 minutes ago

Alfin35

Allen Fingado RT @ComfortablySmug: Hulu's Hillary Clinton alternate history show will examine what would have happened if Hillary had not strangled Jeffr… 14 minutes ago

egoyibo55

@egoyibonwaiwu RT @God_SpeedUSA: Critics mock Hillary Clinton 'alternate history' TV series reportedly in development for Hulu https://t.co/6cdYjrCzGd U… 19 minutes ago

mic43406304

mic Critics mock Hillary Clinton 'alternate history' TV series reportedly in development for Hulu https://t.co/PEnsINOvXq #FoxNews 21 minutes ago

stevelemois

Deplorable MSgt Critics mock @HillaryClinton 'alternate history' TV series reportedly in development for Hulu https://t.co/MGnUTk57cT #FoxNews 21 minutes ago

JesseCoffey15

"#BlackLivesMatter"—Jesse Coffey Hulu Develops Clinton Alternate History Series https://t.co/nX3wOeglbY 21 minutes ago