You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Lightning Storm Rolls into Racetrack



Occurred on July 11, 2020 / Salina, Oklahoma, USA Info from Licensor: I'm a track Photographer at Salina Highbanks Speedway. I was infield during the Pure Stock A Feature when I caught this video. It.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 00:37 Published 1 week ago Power lines down in Ocean City, New Jersey due to Tropical Storm Fay's strong winds and rain



Power lines are down in Ocean City, New Jersey due to Tropical Storm Fay's strong winds and rain on Friday (July 10). Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:23 Published 2 weeks ago Tropical Storm Fay Bringing Heavy Rain, Strong Winds To Jersey Shore



Dan Koob reports. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 02:32 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this