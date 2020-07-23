Amazon Orders ‘Paper Girls’ Series Adapted From Brian K Vaughan’s Graphic Novels Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

Amazon Studios has ordered “Paper Girls,” a series based on the best-selling graphic novels written by “Lost” writer Brian K. Vaughan and illustrated by Cliff Chiang.



The series, which comes from Legendary Television in association with Plan B, was given a series commitment at Amazon last July. It comes as part of Vaughan’s multi-year overall deal with Legendary Entertainment.



Here is the synopsis for “Paper Girls”:







“Paper Girls follows four young girls who, while out delivering papers on the morning after Halloween in 1988, become unwittingly caught in a conflict between warring factions of time-travelers, sending them on an adventure through time that will save the world. As they travel between our present, the past, and the future — they encounter future versions of themselves and now must choose to embrace or reject their fate,” according to Amazon.







*Also Read:* Zachary Quinto, Khary Payton Join the Voice Cast of Robert Kirkman's 'Invincible' Series at Amazon



Executive producers include “Toy Story 4” co-writer Stephany Folsom, Christopher Cantwell, and Christopher C. Rogers, who will also serve as co-showrunners. Vaughan and Chiang are also executive producers.



“As huge fans of what Brian and Cliff created in Paper Girls, we couldn’t be more excited by the opportunity to bring this incredible adventure to life,” said Folsom, Cantwell and Rogers. “This is a story with so much heart, and so many unique colors and dimensions — our sincere hope is not only to do justice to the source material, but to make Paper Girls unlike anything else currently on TV.”



“We love bringing Paper Girls to our global Amazon Prime Video audience as an original series. Brian’s beloved, widely acclaimed and multiple Eisner Award-winning story delivers a gripping concept grounded by compelling characters,” said Albert Cheng, COO and co-head of television at Amazon Studios. “We have a great partnership with Legendary and Plan B, and the perfect creative team of Stephany, Christopher, and Christopher, to bring Brian and Cliff’s graphic novels to life.”



