Tropical Storm Gonzalo Expected to Become 2020’s First Atlantic Hurricane
34 minutes ago) Gonzalo is the earliest named “G” storm since the satellite era began in 1966, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Tropical Depression Seven gained power and turned into Tropical Storm Gonzalo on Wednesday. The National Hurricane Center reports the storm was about 1,110 miles east of the southern Windward Islands at 5:00 pm. Tropical Storm Gonzalo is sustaining winds of 50 mph and moving to the west at 14 mph....
