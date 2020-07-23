Fox Signs Broadcast Development Deal With ‘The Moodys’ Star Denis Leary Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

Fox has signed Denis Leary (“The Moodys”) to a broadcast development deal. Under his new production house, Amoeba, Leary will create, develop and produce comedy, drama and animated series for Fox’s broadcast network.



“Through his warm, waggish and relatable portrayal as the Moody family patriarch, Denis has become a fast friend of Fox. His creative pedigree speaks for itself; and when the opportunity arose to expand our relationship with him to create new comedies, dramas and animated series for us, we leapt at the chance,” Michael Thorn, president of entertainment at Fox Entertainment, said in a statement on Thursday. “As we ramp up our commitment to programming year-round, we’re honored to partner with Denis on this broadcast-exclusive deal, and we’re looking forward to seeing the incredible work that will come of it.”



“Everyone at Amoeba is excited about this partnership and we look forward to creating new, cutting-edge content at Fox,” Leary said. “As well as using their luxury suites for World Series games and the Super Bowl.”



*Also Read:* Fox Sports to Put 'Virtual Fans' in the Stands for MLB Games (Video)



Charlie Collier, CEO of Fox Entertainment, answered that quip with one of his own.



“Welcome Denis,” he said in a statement. “You’re paying face value for all tickets and twice face-value for Boston and New England.”



“The Moodys” Season 2 is slated to air on Fox in Spring 2021.



*Also Read:* Elisabeth Moss Signs Joint Hulu-Fox 21 First-Look Deal, Will Star in 'Psychosexual' Drama 'Black Match'



Leary is the latest to sign directly with Fox. Last month, the company announced its first direct animation deal to receive a series commitment with Dan Harmon. Fox Entertainment also has direct deals Jeff Davis, Kyle Killen, Mara Brock Akil and Sarah Watson.



We’ve include Leary’s official bio below, because it’s a good one.







Denis Leary is a five-time loser at the Emmy Awards. And the Golden Globes. He hopes to one day also lose an Oscar, a Grammy and a Tony. In his long and storied entertainment career, Leary has also never won The Stanley Cup, The Nobel Peace Prize or an argument with his wife. He looks forward to playing Kellyanne Conway in the President Trump biopic.







*Related stories from TheWrap:*



San Diego Comic-Con at Home: Here Are All the Must-See Virtual Panels



As San Diego Comic-Con Goes Virtual, Fans and Industry Veterans Feel a 'Big Void'



Fox has signed Denis Leary (“The Moodys”) to a broadcast development deal. Under his new production house, Amoeba, Leary will create, develop and produce comedy, drama and animated series for Fox’s broadcast network.“Through his warm, waggish and relatable portrayal as the Moody family patriarch, Denis has become a fast friend of Fox. His creative pedigree speaks for itself; and when the opportunity arose to expand our relationship with him to create new comedies, dramas and animated series for us, we leapt at the chance,” Michael Thorn, president of entertainment at Fox Entertainment, said in a statement on Thursday. “As we ramp up our commitment to programming year-round, we’re honored to partner with Denis on this broadcast-exclusive deal, and we’re looking forward to seeing the incredible work that will come of it.”“Everyone at Amoeba is excited about this partnership and we look forward to creating new, cutting-edge content at Fox,” Leary said. “As well as using their luxury suites for World Series games and the Super Bowl.”*Also Read:* Fox Sports to Put 'Virtual Fans' in the Stands for MLB Games (Video)Charlie Collier, CEO of Fox Entertainment, answered that quip with one of his own.“Welcome Denis,” he said in a statement. “You’re paying face value for all tickets and twice face-value for Boston and New England.”“The Moodys” Season 2 is slated to air on Fox in Spring 2021.*Also Read:* Elisabeth Moss Signs Joint Hulu-Fox 21 First-Look Deal, Will Star in 'Psychosexual' Drama 'Black Match'Leary is the latest to sign directly with Fox. Last month, the company announced its first direct animation deal to receive a series commitment with Dan Harmon. Fox Entertainment also has direct deals Jeff Davis, Kyle Killen, Mara Brock Akil and Sarah Watson.We’ve include Leary’s official bio below, because it’s a good one.Denis Leary is a five-time loser at the Emmy Awards. And the Golden Globes. He hopes to one day also lose an Oscar, a Grammy and a Tony. In his long and storied entertainment career, Leary has also never won The Stanley Cup, The Nobel Peace Prize or an argument with his wife. He looks forward to playing Kellyanne Conway in the President Trump biopic.*Related stories from TheWrap:*San Diego Comic-Con at Home: Here Are All the Must-See Virtual PanelsAs San Diego Comic-Con Goes Virtual, Fans and Industry Veterans Feel a 'Big Void' [email protected] : Inside the First-Ever Virtual – and Free – San Diego Comic-Con 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Bruce Willis Signs on for Three-Movie Deal



Bruce Willis Signs on for Three-Movie Deal According to Deadline, Willis signed the deal with Emmett/Furla Films. Willis has previously worked on 17 movies with the production company's.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:58 Published on June 11, 2020 LaVar Arrington: Dak outplayed his rookie contract, but should still sign the deal regardless of back-pay



LaVar Arrington joins Marcellus Wiley to discuss if Dak Prescott deserves back-pay from his early performance with the Dallas Cowboys. Hear why LaVar believes that Dak did outplay his rookie contract,.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:14 Published on June 8, 2020 Jason Whitlock: Patrick Mahomes' mega deal should have no affect on Dak Prescott's contract



LaVar Arrington joins Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley to discuss if Patrick Mahomes' deal with Kansas City will affect Dak Prescott's contract. Hear why Whitlock believes that Dak is not on Mahomes'.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:39 Published on May 29, 2020

Tweets about this