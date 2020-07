Florida massacre victims’ funeral costs covered by public's donations: sheriff Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

A Florida sheriff thanked the public Thursday after donations poured in to cover the funeral costs of three men who authorities say were “massacred” during a recent fishing trip. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this giddyupgo RT @Chris_1791: Florida massacre victims’ funeral costs covered by public's donations: sheriff https://t.co/VE6IgPGisR via @foxnews 2 minutes ago Chris Florida massacre victims’ funeral costs covered by public's donations: sheriff https://t.co/VE6IgPGisR via @foxnews 15 minutes ago