McEnany won't say if Trump, Putin talked bounties
Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany wouldn't say whether President Donald Trump addressed reports of Russian bounties offered on U.S. troops or election security during his phone call with President Vladimir Putin Thursday. (July 24)
