McEnany won't say if Trump, Putin talked bounties

Friday, 24 July 2020
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany wouldn't say whether President Donald Trump addressed reports of Russian bounties offered on U.S. troops or election security during his phone call with President Vladimir Putin Thursday. (July 24)
 
Trump says he did not ask Vladimir Putin about bounties on US troops

 Trump's relationship with Putin is a frequent campaign issue. Democrats say the president is too chummy with the Russian autocrat.
Putin backs Russia's 2027 Rugby World Cup bid - federation

Putin backs Russia's 2027 Rugby World Cup bid - federation

Russia is preparing an application to host the 2027 World Cup and President Vladimir Putin is backing the bid.

Trump won't talk bounties; touts 'very good' polls

 President Donald Trump refused to say whether reports of Russian bounties on U.S. troops in Afghanistan came up during his phone call with President Vladimir..
Full ceasefire takes effect in eastern Ukraine

Full ceasefire takes effect in eastern Ukraine

Years of fighting between Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists may finally be coming to an end, as a ceasefire backed by presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskiy enters into effect. Francis Maguire reports.

Russian navy to get hypersonic nuclear weapons: Putin

Russian navy to get hypersonic nuclear weapons: Putin

The combination of speed and altitude of hypersonic missiles makes them difficult to track and intercept.

Biden vs. Trump 2020: Live Updates

 President Trump has pulled back from television advertising in Michigan as he slips in polls there. Joe Biden revealed a few intriguing notes about a..
Aliens star Mark Rolston keen for Trump role

Aliens star Mark Rolston keen for Trump role

Aliens star Mark Rolston has spent the coronavirus lockdown prepping himself to play U.S. leader Donald Trump in a new movie.

Michigan Threatens to Slip From Trump as He Goes Quiet on Airwaves

 The president has started spending more money on ads in much smaller Electoral College prizes like Iowa and Nevada, and in recent days his campaign stopped..
Kayleigh McEnany decries cancellation of 'PAW Patrol'; Nickelodeon says show isn't canceled

 White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany claimed on Friday that "PAW Patrol," a cartoon about rescue dogs, "was canceled." Nickelodeon disagrees.
Trump contradicts White House press secretary on getting tested multiple times a day: 'I don't know of any time I've taken two tests in one day'

 White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany listens to U.S. President Donald Trump talk to reporters during a press conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room..
'Science is on our side' in school debate: WH

'Science is on our side' in school debate: WH

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Thursday said 'science should not stand in the way' of reopening schools, but later said that 'science was on our side'.

Trump never briefed on Russia bounty matter: WH

Trump never briefed on Russia bounty matter: WH

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Monday said President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were never briefed on the Russian bounty matter and that there was 'no consensus in the intelligence community on these allegations'.

Paw Patrol: Cartoon not cancelled despite White House comments

 White House press Kayleigh McEnany got it wrong when she said the cartoon had been a victim of "cancel culture".
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's Sick Burn Of WH Press Secretary

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's Sick Burn Of WH Press Secretary

"Karen" is slang for a stereotypically rude, middle-aged white woman; the type who calls the cops on innocent black people. Former assistant US attorney Lori Lightfoot not only is Chicago's first Black female mayor, but also the city's first to identify as lesbian. So when White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany called Lightfoot "the derelict mayor of Chicago" in a press briefing, the mayor hit back hard.

Russian Bounties On US Troops: What Did Trump Know, And When?

Russian Bounties On US Troops: What Did Trump Know, And When?

CNN reports the White House had intelligence in early 2019 indicating Russian actors were offering bounties to kill US soldiers in Afghanistan. That's more than a year before President Donald Trump..

Biden slams Trump over report Russia put bounties on US troops in Afghanistan

Biden slams Trump over report Russia put bounties on US troops in Afghanistan

US Democratic nominee Joe Biden has attacked Donald Trump over a report that he said potentially contains a “truly shocking revelation” about the US president and his failure to protect American..

Boris Johnson seeks spokesperson to front White House-style briefings

 Boris Johnson is advertising for a spokesperson to front daily White House-style media briefings.
Anderson Cooper Skewers 'Snake Oil Salesman' Trump for Pushing Covid Conspiracies, Fleeing WH Briefing When Called Out for It

 CNN's Anderson Cooper skewers 'snake oil salesman' Trump for pushing Covid-19 conspiracies, fleeing White House briefing when called out for it by the press
As crime surges on his watch, Trump warns of Biden's America

 President Donald Trump is painting a dystopian portrait of what Joe Biden’s America might look like, asserting crime and chaos would ravage communities should...
