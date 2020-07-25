Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

A ‘Wall of Vets’ Joins the Front Lines of Portland Protests

NYTimes.com Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
Military veterans said they banded together to protect the free speech of demonstrators.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Portland, Oregon Portland, Oregon The most populous city in Oregon, US

Mothers’ Power in U.S. Protests Echoes a Global Tradition

 When mothers take to the streets — particularly those from privileged groups — governments take note. The “wall of moms” in Portland has taken up the..
NYTimes.com

What Do Portland Protesters Want, and How Have the Police Responded?

 Eight weeks after the death of George Floyd, here’s a look at why longstanding protests in the city have recently intensified.
NYTimes.com

America 'staring down the barrel of martial law', Oregon senator warns

 America is “staring down the barrel of martial law” as it approaches the presidential election, a US senator from Oregon has warned as Donald Trump cracks..
WorldNews

'That’s an illegal order': veterans challenge Trump's officers in Portland

 The Black Lives Matter protest in Portland looked to be winding down last Saturday night when US marine corps veteran Duston Obermeyer noticed a phalanx of..
WorldNews

Front line Front line in military terminology the position(s) closest to the area of conflict


Related news from verified sources

A ‘Wall of Vets’ Joins the Front Lines of Portland Protests

 Military veterans said they banded together to protect the free speech of demonstrators.
NYTimes.com


Tweets about this