Body of John Lewis makes final Selma bridge crossing

USATODAY.com Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
The late U.S. Rep. John Lewis has crossed Selma's Edmund Pettus Bridge for the final time. A processional with his casket was carried Sunday across the bridge where he and other civil rights marchers were beaten 55 years ago on "Bloody Sunday." (July 26)
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: John Lewis procession to cross 'Bloody Sunday' bridge in Selma on Sunday

John Lewis procession to cross 'Bloody Sunday' bridge in Selma on Sunday 00:52

 The late U.S. Rep. John Lewis will cross Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge for the final time Sunday as remembrances continue for the civil rights icon.

Final crossing in Selma: Procession across Edmund Pettus Bridge will honor John Lewis

 In 1965, John Lewis was beaten when a voting rights march across a bridge in Selma, Alabama, turned violent. He will cross that bridge one last time.
Selma bids farewell to John Lewis [Video]

Selma bids farewell to John Lewis

Civil rights pioneer John Lewis was honored for his inspirational optimism and peaceful protest on Saturday, as he lay in repose in Selma, Alabama.

Celebrating John Lewis: Civil rights activists share stories in Selma memorial service

 Rep. John Lewis was honored by fellow civil rights activists in an emotional memorial service at historic Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church in Selma, Alabama.
 
In Selma, tributes to Rep. John Lewis and calls to protect his voting rights legacy

 Rep. John Lewis was honored in a church that became a landmark of the movement the civil rights hero was so deeply tied to.
 
Selma Helped Define John Lewis’s Life. In Death, He Returns One Last Time.

 The body of John Lewis crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge on Sunday, more than a half century after he helped change American history there.
Veteran SNCC activists share memories of John Lewis

 Members of Congress and veteran activists recount John Lewis' fight for voting rights and his impact on racial justices causes.
Civil rights icon John Lewis remembered by fellow veterans: 'We had right on our side'

 As John Lewis' life is celebrated in several cities, veterans of the civil rights movement, close friends and colleagues shared memorable moments.
See the Rep. John Lewis Celebration of Life in Alabama Saturday

 The late civil rights icon is honored in his native Alabama. Tributes continue Sunday at the Edmund Pettus Bridge and the state Capitol in Montgomery.
Who was Edmund Pettus? Selma bridge got its name from Confederate general, KKK leader

 It became an iconic site of in the battle for equality, but the Edmund Pettus Bridge is named after a former Confederate general and KKK leader.
 
Body of civil rights icon crosses bridge [Video]

Body of civil rights icon crosses bridge

Crowds gathered in Selma, Alabama to watch the body of civil rights icon John Lewis cross the historic Edmund Pettus Bridge.

Final crossing in Selma: Procession across Edmund Pettus Bridge will honor John Lewis

 In 1965, John Lewis was beaten when a voting rights march across a bridge in Selma, Alabama, turned violent. He will cross that bridge one last time.
Lewis to be remembered in Selma, Alabama Capitol

 SELMA, Ala. (AP) — The late U.S. Rep. John Lewis will cross Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge for the final time Sunday as remembrances continue for the civil...
Civil rights hero John Lewis crosses Selma bridge for final time

 The late US congressman John Lewis has crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, for the final time as remembrances continue for the civil rights hero.
