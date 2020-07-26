|
Body of John Lewis makes final Selma bridge crossing
Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
The late U.S. Rep. John Lewis has crossed Selma's Edmund Pettus Bridge for the final time. A processional with his casket was carried Sunday across the bridge where he and other civil rights marchers were beaten 55 years ago on "Bloody Sunday." (July 26)
Selma, Alabama City in Alabama, United States
Final crossing in Selma: Procession across Edmund Pettus Bridge will honor John LewisIn 1965, John Lewis was beaten when a voting rights march across a bridge in Selma, Alabama, turned violent. He will cross that bridge one last time.
USATODAY.com
Selma bids farewell to John Lewis
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:19Published
Celebrating John Lewis: Civil rights activists share stories in Selma memorial serviceRep. John Lewis was honored by fellow civil rights activists in an emotional memorial service at historic Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church in Selma, Alabama.
USATODAY.com
In Selma, tributes to Rep. John Lewis and calls to protect his voting rights legacyRep. John Lewis was honored in a church that became a landmark of the movement the civil rights hero was so deeply tied to.
USATODAY.com
John Lewis (civil rights leader) American politician and civil-rights leader
Selma Helped Define John Lewis’s Life. In Death, He Returns One Last Time.The body of John Lewis crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge on Sunday, more than a half century after he helped change American history there.
NYTimes.com
Veteran SNCC activists share memories of John LewisMembers of Congress and veteran activists recount John Lewis' fight for voting rights and his impact on racial justices causes.
USATODAY.com
Civil rights icon John Lewis remembered by fellow veterans: 'We had right on our side'As John Lewis' life is celebrated in several cities, veterans of the civil rights movement, close friends and colleagues shared memorable moments.
USATODAY.com
Edmund Pettus Bridge Historic bridge in Selma, Alabama, United States
See the Rep. John Lewis Celebration of Life in Alabama SaturdayThe late civil rights icon is honored in his native Alabama. Tributes continue Sunday at the Edmund Pettus Bridge and the state Capitol in Montgomery.
USATODAY.com
Who was Edmund Pettus? Selma bridge got its name from Confederate general, KKK leaderIt became an iconic site of in the battle for equality, but the Edmund Pettus Bridge is named after a former Confederate general and KKK leader.
USATODAY.com
