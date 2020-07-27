|
Congressional leaders pay respects to Rep. Lewis
Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
At a ceremony in the US Capitol rotunda, Lawmakers paid tribute to the late Rep. John Lewis, a long-time Georgia lawmaker and icon of the civil rights movement. (July 27)
