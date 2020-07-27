Global  
 

Congressional leaders pay respects to Rep. Lewis

USATODAY.com Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
At a ceremony in the US Capitol rotunda, Lawmakers paid tribute to the late Rep. John Lewis, a long-time Georgia lawmaker and icon of the civil rights movement. (July 27)
 
News video: Body Of Rep. John Lewis Crosses Edmund Pettus Bridge In Selma, Alabama One Last Time

Body Of Rep. John Lewis Crosses Edmund Pettus Bridge In Selma, Alabama One Last Time 02:14

 The bridge was the spot where Lewis and other civil rights leaders made history in 1965. CBS News' Michelle Miller reports.

John Lewis (civil rights leader) John Lewis (civil rights leader) American politician and civil-rights leader

In pictures: Civil rights icon John Lewis honoured at US capitol

 The Georgia Democrat is the first African-American lawmaker to lie in state at the Capitol rotunda.
BBC News

Casket of Rep. John Lewis arrives at US Capitol

 The casket carrying the body of the late Rep. John Lewis arrived at the U.S. Capitol Monday afternoon. He will lie in state before his private funeral in Atlanta..
USATODAY.com

John Lewis Is the First Black Lawmaker to Lie in State in the Capitol Rotunda

 The pandemic has dictated an unusual public mourning process for the civil rights icon. He will lie in state briefly under the Capitol dome and then move outside..
NYTimes.com

John Lewis: The 'conscience of Congress' returns to the Capitol one last time to lie in state

 Civil rights icon John Lewis will lay in state in the Capitol Rotunda, his casket resting on the same wooden platform used for Abraham Lincoln.
USATODAY.com

United States Capitol United States Capitol Seat of the United States Congress

Rep. John Lewis to lie in state next week at the US Capitol

 Lewis, a civil rights icon and longtime member of Congress, died last Saturday at the age of 80 after a monthslong battle with cancer.
USATODAY.com

House Votes to Remove Confederate Statues From U.S. Capitol

 The bipartisan vote to banish the statues from display was the latest step in a nationwide push to remove historical symbols of racism and oppression from public..
NYTimes.com

Georgia (U.S. state) Georgia (U.S. state) State in the southeastern United States

‘Our compassionate hero’Oklahomans pay tribute to late civil rights icon, Rep. John Lewis

 Not long after arriving in Washington, D.C., as Oklahoma’s newest elected congressman, J.C. Watts decided to seize the opportunity. He invited Rep. John Lewis..
WorldNews

Bodies of mother, 2 infants found in car submerged in Georgia pond

 The bodies of a mother and her 10-month old twin boys were found inside a submerged car in Augusta on Friday.
USATODAY.com

Anatomy of an Election ‘Meltdown’ in Georgia

 New voting machines and the pandemic exacerbated distrust of the state’s oversight of elections and voter access. What does this mean for November?
NYTimes.com

Orioles Pay Tribute To Late Rep. John Lewis [Video]

Orioles Pay Tribute To Late Rep. John Lewis

Orioles Pay Tribute To Late Rep. John Lewis

Artist cherishes personal letter Rep. John Lewis weeks before his death [Video]

Artist cherishes personal letter Rep. John Lewis weeks before his death

As the world mourns the loss of Rep. John Lewis, who died after battling pancreatic cancer for months, a high school art teacher inspired by his work will carry a piece of the icon with him forever.

WEB EXTRA: House Moment Of Silence For Rep. John Lewis [Video]

WEB EXTRA: House Moment Of Silence For Rep. John Lewis

Members of the House of Representatives held a moment of silence for Congressman John Lewis on Monday. The civil rights icon died Friday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Rep. Lewis was the conscience..

