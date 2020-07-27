Congress Pays Respects To Late Rep. John Lewis

Rep. John Lewis' Body Lies In State At US Capitol
Congressional lawmakers and the American public will have a chance to pay their respects to the civil rights icon and late congressman, Rep. John Lewis of Georgia, this week as his body lies in state..
Rep. John Lewis Honored In Philadelphia In 2016
Lewis was awarded the Liberty Medal.
Rep. John Lewis Will Lie In State At US Capitol
Michelle Miller reports a horse drawn carriage carried Lewis' casket over the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Alabama for a final crossing on Sunday.
Adam Banig The late Georgia Rep. John Lewis was honored at a bipartisan and bicameral ceremony Monday as lawmakers gathered in… https://t.co/hFMt6GmbzP 3 hours ago