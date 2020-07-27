Global  
 

Congress Pays Respects To Late Rep. John Lewis

Newsy Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Congress Pays Respects To Late Rep. John LewisWatch VideoIn Washington, a somber ceremony in the Capitol rotunda celebrating the life of longtime Rep. John Lewis of Georgia. 

A hearse with the late civil rights leader’s body was met by crowds of mourners as it visited sites across Washington, D.C., that were key to Lewis' life.

The procession passed the Lincoln...
Video Credit: Cheddar Inc.
Antitrust Hearing Postponed as Congress Honors Rep. John Lewis

Antitrust Hearing Postponed as Congress Honors Rep. John Lewis 00:23

 Big tech's antitrust hearing has been postponed as Congress honors the late Representative John Lewis.

