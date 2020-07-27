Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Family travels to honor Rep. John Lewis in person

USATODAY.com Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
People traveled to the United States Capitol to honor the late John Lewis by seeing the congressman's casket and paying their respects in person. (July 27)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Published
News video: Rep. John Lewis' Body Lies In State At US Capitol

Rep. John Lewis' Body Lies In State At US Capitol 02:24

 Congressional lawmakers and the American public will have a chance to pay their respects to the civil rights icon and late congressman, Rep. John Lewis of Georgia, this week as his body lies in state at the US Capitol in Washington, DC.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

John Lewis (civil rights leader) John Lewis (civil rights leader) American politician and civil-rights leader

Congressional leaders pay respects to Rep. Lewis

 At a ceremony in the US Capitol rotunda, Lawmakers paid tribute to the late Rep. John Lewis, a long-time Georgia lawmaker and icon of the civil rights movement...
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump says he won't attend John Lewis' memorial services

 "No, I won't be going, no," Trump said when asked if he'll pay respects to Lewis on Monday as he departed for a trip to North Carolina.
USATODAY.com

In pictures: Civil rights icon John Lewis honoured at US capitol

 The Georgia Democrat is the first African-American lawmaker to lie in state at the Capitol rotunda.
BBC News

Casket of Rep. John Lewis arrives at US Capitol

 The casket carrying the body of the late Rep. John Lewis arrived at the U.S. Capitol Monday afternoon. He will lie in state before his private funeral in Atlanta..
USATODAY.com

United States Capitol United States Capitol Seat of the United States Congress

Rep. John Lewis to lie in state next week at the US Capitol

 Lewis, a civil rights icon and longtime member of Congress, died last Saturday at the age of 80 after a monthslong battle with cancer.
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Rep. John Lewis Lies In State At U.S. Capitol [Video]

Rep. John Lewis Lies In State At U.S. Capitol

The late congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis lies in state at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:27Published
Rep. John Lewis Honored In Philadelphia In 2016 [Video]

Rep. John Lewis Honored In Philadelphia In 2016

Lewis was awarded the Liberty Medal.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:59Published
Antitrust Hearing Postponed as Congress Honors Rep. John Lewis [Video]

Antitrust Hearing Postponed as Congress Honors Rep. John Lewis

Big tech's antitrust hearing has been postponed as Congress honors the late Representative John Lewis.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:23Published

Related news from verified sources

Casket of Rep. John Lewis arrives at US Capitol

 The casket carrying the body of the late Rep. John Lewis arrived at the U.S. Capitol Monday afternoon. He will lie in state before his private funeral in Atlanta...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •FOXNews.comCTV NewsSeattle TimesCBS NewsNPR

Congressional leaders pay respects to Rep. Lewis

 At a ceremony in the US Capitol rotunda, Lawmakers paid tribute to the late Rep. John Lewis, a long-time Georgia lawmaker and icon of the civil rights movement....
USATODAY.com Also reported by •bizjournalsSeattle Times

John Lewis, late U.S. civil rights icon, hailed as 'conscience' of Congress by fellow lawmakers

 In a solemn display of bipartisan unity, congressional leaders praised the late Democratic Rep. John Lewis as a moral force for the nation on Monday in a Capitol...
CBC.ca Also reported by •CBS Newsbizjournals

Tweets about this

odoketa

David Barber RT @CNNPolitics: State Sen. Nikema Williams has been chosen to replace the late Rep. John Lewis on the ballot in November, paving the way f… 9 minutes ago

NorfikMusic

Norfik @speakout_april @HKrassenstein Yep. Instigated war on U.S. citizens like moms, dads, vets, journalists, medics, doc… https://t.co/2JDan6jpt1 14 minutes ago

CsswAction

ACTION Lab - Columbia School of Social Work Civil rights legend and U.S. congressman John Lewis lies in state at the U.S. Capitol building for the next two day… https://t.co/QwKWCA58kO 43 minutes ago

KarenChestney

Karen Chestney John Lewis Is the First Black Lawmaker to Lie in State in the Capitol Rotunda https://t.co/Lrw5bUzKDt -- Thank you… https://t.co/hc3OQBtJxO 2 hours ago

janetver14

janetver @realDonaldTrump imagine you will not lay in state, no one will come, but what a***you are not to show respect f… https://t.co/IuxKBX9gX0 2 hours ago

y_incognito

Y Incognito Rep. John Lewis' body lies in state in the Rotunda. If Trump had a major fit about a Harriet Tubman stamp, maybe ha… https://t.co/QhqD0oEPyd 2 hours ago

mannyhernandezi

Manuel Hernandez @WhiteHouse Believe it or not, I want to thank you for something you’re doing right, not visiting the capitol while… https://t.co/bcVIyD7u8K 2 hours ago

Patrici91593421

Patricia McKenzie RT @ThisWeekABC: Tributes to the late civil rights and voting rights icon began on Saturday in his hometown of Troy, Alabama. Over the next… 2 hours ago