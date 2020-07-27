|
Family travels to honor Rep. John Lewis in person
Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
People traveled to the United States Capitol to honor the late John Lewis by seeing the congressman's casket and paying their respects in person. (July 27)
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
John Lewis (civil rights leader) American politician and civil-rights leader
Congressional leaders pay respects to Rep. LewisAt a ceremony in the US Capitol rotunda, Lawmakers paid tribute to the late Rep. John Lewis, a long-time Georgia lawmaker and icon of the civil rights movement...
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump says he won't attend John Lewis' memorial services"No, I won't be going, no," Trump said when asked if he'll pay respects to Lewis on Monday as he departed for a trip to North Carolina.
USATODAY.com
In pictures: Civil rights icon John Lewis honoured at US capitolThe Georgia Democrat is the first African-American lawmaker to lie in state at the Capitol rotunda.
BBC News
Casket of Rep. John Lewis arrives at US CapitolThe casket carrying the body of the late Rep. John Lewis arrived at the U.S. Capitol Monday afternoon. He will lie in state before his private funeral in Atlanta..
USATODAY.com
United States Capitol Seat of the United States Congress
Rep. John Lewis to lie in state next week at the US CapitolLewis, a civil rights icon and longtime member of Congress, died last Saturday at the age of 80 after a monthslong battle with cancer.
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this