Tropical Storm Isaias likely to form in Atlantic; warnings issued for Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
A tropical cyclone brewing in the Atlantic is likely to become Tropical Storm Isaias this week and it would affect Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands
 
News video: Tropical Storm Warnings Issued For Puerto Rico, Other Islands For System In Atlantic

 Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued ahead of a disturbance which is forecast to become Tropical Storm Isaias.

Atlantic, Iowa Atlantic, Iowa City in Iowa, United States


Puerto Rico Puerto Rico Island of the Greater Antilles in the Caribbean

