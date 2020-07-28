National Guard officer to invoke whistleblower protection to recount Lafayette Square protester clearing
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 () An officer of the National Guard is expected to invoke a whistleblower protection at Tuesday's House hearing probing the use of force during a protest in Lafayette Square last month, pitting him against President Trump and the acting chief of the U.S. Park Police, who have polar opposite accounts of the same incident.
