Netflix Acquires Rights to 7 Black Sitcoms Including ‘Moesha’ and ‘Sister, Sister’ Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

Netflix has raided the former UPN network’s library, acquiring the rights to seven popular Black sitcoms, which will begin rolling out this weekend.



The streaming service has grabbed the rights to “Moesha,” “Sister, Sister,” “The Game,” “Girlfriends,” “The Parkers,” “Half & Half” and “One on One.” “Moesha,” which starred Brandy Norwood and ran for six seasons on UPN, will debut on Netflix Saturday. The first three seasons of “The Game,” which ran for nine years in total, will debut on Aug. 15. Netflix acquired the three seasons of the black comedy that aired on The CW, before it moved over to BET.



Popular ’90s sitcom, “Sister, Sister” will debut on Netflix starting Sept. 1. The series began on ABC before moving over to The WB, airing six seasons total. “Girlfriends,” which stars “black-ish” lead Tracee Ellis-Ross, ran for 9 seasons and 172 episodes and is one of the longer running live action sitcoms.



*Also Read:* Inside Streaming's Emmy Dominance: Netflix Has More Noms Than the 4 Broadcast Networks Combined



“The Parkers,” “Half & Half” and “One on One” will debut in October. “The Parkers” was a spinoff of “Moesha” that starred Mo’Nique. All three of those series aired on UPN as well.



You can watch a special video by “Girlfriends” star Ellis-Ross below:







Time to pop bottles????????

The following classic shows are coming to @Netflix (US)



Moesha – Aug 1

The Game S1-3 – Aug 15

Sister Sister – Sept 1

Girlfriends – Sept 11

The Parkers – Oct 1

Half & Half – Oct 15

One on One – Oct 15



To celebrate, here's a message from your faves: pic.twitter.com/zohNPEo0rz



— Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) July 29, 2020







*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Millie Bobby Brown to Star in and Produce Con Artist Thriller 'The Girls I've Been' at Netflix



Netflix Tops HBO With Record 160 Emmy Nominations



'Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous' Is Open for Business in New Trailer for Netflix Animated Series (Video) Netflix has raided the former UPN network’s library, acquiring the rights to seven popular Black sitcoms, which will begin rolling out this weekend.The streaming service has grabbed the rights to “Moesha,” “Sister, Sister,” “The Game,” “Girlfriends,” “The Parkers,” “Half & Half” and “One on One.” “Moesha,” which starred Brandy Norwood and ran for six seasons on UPN, will debut on Netflix Saturday. The first three seasons of “The Game,” which ran for nine years in total, will debut on Aug. 15. Netflix acquired the three seasons of the black comedy that aired on The CW, before it moved over to BET.Popular ’90s sitcom, “Sister, Sister” will debut on Netflix starting Sept. 1. The series began on ABC before moving over to The WB, airing six seasons total. “Girlfriends,” which stars “black-ish” lead Tracee Ellis-Ross, ran for 9 seasons and 172 episodes and is one of the longer running live action sitcoms.*Also Read:* Inside Streaming's Emmy Dominance: Netflix Has More Noms Than the 4 Broadcast Networks Combined“The Parkers,” “Half & Half” and “One on One” will debut in October. “The Parkers” was a spinoff of “Moesha” that starred Mo’Nique. All three of those series aired on UPN as well.You can watch a special video by “Girlfriends” star Ellis-Ross below:Time to pop bottles????????The following classic shows are coming to @Netflix (US)Moesha – Aug 1The Game S1-3 – Aug 15Sister Sister – Sept 1Girlfriends – Sept 11The Parkers – Oct 1Half & Half – Oct 15One on One – Oct 15To celebrate, here's a message from your faves: pic.twitter.com/zohNPEo0rz— Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) July 29, 2020*Related stories from TheWrap:*Millie Bobby Brown to Star in and Produce Con Artist Thriller 'The Girls I've Been' at NetflixNetflix Tops HBO With Record 160 Emmy Nominations'Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous' Is Open for Business in New Trailer for Netflix Animated Series (Video) 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this ⚜️♏️ RT @treymangum: HUGE NEWS: Netflix has landed the streaming rights to 7 iconic Black sitcoms from the early '90s and '00s: 'Moesha,' 'The G… 3 seconds ago T'Chaka Flocka Flame 🔥✊🏾 Netflix acquires rights to seven classic Black sitcoms including Sister, Sister, Moesha and Girlfriends https://t.co/R8lJtA75fb 4 seconds ago 𝙒𝙚𝙣𝙙𝙮 𝙋𝙚𝙛𝙛𝙚𝙧𝙘𝙤𝙧𝙣👄 RT @shadowandact: .@Netflix acquires rights to 7 iconic Black sitcoms, including #Moesha, #TheParkers, #Girlfriends and more https://t.co/2… 29 seconds ago Chinchin RT @freeblackgirl: THIS IS NOT A DRILL. Moesha, One on One, Girlfriends, The Parkers, Sister, Sister, The Game, and ONE ON ONE are coming t… 35 seconds ago