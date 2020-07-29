Global  
 

Netflix Acquires Rights to 7 Black Sitcoms Including ‘Moesha’ and ‘Sister, Sister’

The Wrap Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
The streaming service has grabbed the rights to “Moesha,” “Sister, Sister,” “The Game,” “Girlfriends,” “The Parkers,” “Half & Half” and “One on One.” “Moesha,” which starred Brandy Norwood and ran for six seasons on UPN, will debut on Netflix Saturday. The first three seasons of “The Game,” which ran for nine years in total, will debut on Aug. 15. Netflix acquired the three seasons of the black comedy that aired on The CW, before it moved over to BET.

Popular ’90s sitcom, “Sister, Sister” will debut on Netflix starting Sept. 1. The series began on ABC before moving over to The WB, airing six seasons total. “Girlfriends,” which stars “black-ish” lead Tracee Ellis-Ross, ran for 9 seasons and 172 episodes and is one of the longer running live action sitcoms.

*Also Read:* Inside Streaming's Emmy Dominance: Netflix Has More Noms Than the 4 Broadcast Networks Combined

“The Parkers,” “Half & Half” and “One on One” will debut in October. “The Parkers” was a spinoff of “Moesha” that starred Mo’Nique. All three of those series aired on UPN as well.

You can watch a special video by “Girlfriends” star Ellis-Ross below:



Time to pop bottles????????
The following classic shows are coming to @Netflix (US)

Moesha – Aug 1
The Game S1-3 – Aug 15
Sister Sister – Sept 1
Girlfriends – Sept 11
The Parkers – Oct 1
Half & Half – Oct 15
One on One – Oct 15

To celebrate, here's a message from your faves: pic.twitter.com/zohNPEo0rz

— Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) July 29, 2020



