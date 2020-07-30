Global  
 

Watch: Netflix Adds Classic Black Sitcoms To Its New Lineup Including Girlfriends, Moesha, The Game, Sister Sister + More

SOHH Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Watch: Netflix Adds Classic Black Sitcoms To Its New Lineup Including Girlfriends, Moesha, The Game, Sister Sister + MoreNetflix and chill goals just became that much easier. The streaming powerhouse has announced the addition of epic Black sitcoms ranging from “Moesha” and “Girlfriends” to “The Parkers” and “The Game” gearing up to arrive on its platform. Look and comment below!

The post Watch: Netflix Adds Classic Black Sitcoms To Its New Lineup Including Girlfriends, Moesha, The Game, Sister Sister + More appeared first on .
