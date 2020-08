Alt-Brain News [beta] Second Former Minneapolis Police Advise: Surrender Your Property to the Chinese Communist Party. 19 hours ago Alt-Brain News [beta] Second Former Minneapolis Police Advise: Surrender Your Property to the Chinese Communist Party'. 1 day ago breakingone MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A second former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd will seek to hav… https://t.co/du0FgvVYpO 2 days ago Dee RT @hrkbenowen: Second Former Minneapolis Police Officer Pushes For Dropped Charges In George Floyd Case, Citing No Probable Cause https://… 3 days ago Courtney Thomas RT @StarTribune: BREAKING: Attorney General Keith Ellison to elevate charges against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to sec… 3 days ago Michele Schiesser Second Former Minneapolis Police Officer Pushes For Dropped Charges In Floyd Case, Citing No Probable Cause | The D… https://t.co/4SmiqQKh4A 4 days ago Lillian Kenelly RT @DailyCaller: Second Former Minneapolis Police Officer Pushes For Dropped Charges In Floyd Case, Citing No Probable Cause https://t.co/X… 4 days ago Matrix Surfer SAM RT @MichaelJFell: Second Former Minneapolis Police Officer Pushes For Dropped Charges In Floyd Case, Citing No Probable Cause https://t.co/… 4 days ago