‘Luca,’ Pixar’s Next’s Animated Feature Film, Set for Summer 2021 Release

Pixar announced on Thursday that its next original animated feature film will be “Luca,” a coming-of-age tale about a young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer in Italy. “Luca” is slated for release on June 18, 2021.



Academy Award-nominee Enrico Casarosa (“La Luna”) will direct. Andrea Warren (“Lava,” “Cars 3”) will produce.



Here’s the description from Pixar Animation Studio’s press release:







Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, the original animated feature is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: he is a sea monster from another world just below the water’s surface.







“This is a deeply personal story for me, not only because it’s set on the Italian Riviera where I grew up, but because at the core of this film is a celebration of friendship. Childhood friendships often set the course of who we want to become and it is those bonds that are at the heart of our story in ‘Luca,'” Casarosa said. “So in addition to the beauty and charm of the Italian seaside, our film will feature an unforgettable summer adventure that will fundamentally change Luca.”



*Also Read:* 'Soul' Teaser Celebrates Black Voices and Music in Pixar's Latest Film (Video)



The studio released "Onward" theatrically on March 6, 2020, but the movie was made available to stream on Disney+ two weeks later due to theater closures amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.



“Soul” — about a jazz singer whose soul finds its way to “The Great Before” — is slated to open November 20, 2020. The original film is written by Kemp Powers.



