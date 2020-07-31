1 Marine Dead, 8 Missing After California Amphibious Vehicle Accident

KFC To Sell 'Beyond Fried Chicken'



On Thursday, KFC announced it would sell Beyond Fried Chicken at over 50 restaurants in Southern California. The plant-based chicken will be available starting July 20 in a six-piece pack, 12-piece pack, or combo meal, while supplies last. KFC's announcement comes after successful tests of Beyond Fried Chicken in Atlanta, Nashville, and Charlotte. A list of restaurants serving Beyond Fried Chicken can find be found on KFC's website.

