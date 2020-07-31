|
1 Marine Dead, 8 Missing After California Amphibious Vehicle Accident
Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
The group was assigned to a unit based at Camp Pendleton in Southern California, and the episode involved an amphibious vehicle, the authorities said.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
California State in the western United States
Rep. Karen Bass emerges as a leading VP contenderCalifornia congresswoman Karen Bass has emerged as a leading contender to be the Democrats' vice presidential candidate. The 66-year-old Bass chairs the..
USATODAY.com
Naya Rivera laid to rest
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:44Published
California amphibious vehicle accident: US marine dead, eight missingA search is on after an incident involving an amphibious vehicle from Camp Pendleton, near San Diego.
BBC News
Kim Kardashian ‘torn’ over divorcing Kanye West: ‘Her concerns are the kids and the partnership’Kim is reportedly considering a divorce (Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Kim Kardashian is reportedly ‘torn’ over..
WorldNews
Camp Pendleton North, California census-designated place in California, United States
Southern California Place in California, United States
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake rattles Southern California - and it's rich and famousA 4.2-magnitude earthquake shook Pacoima, in the San Fernando Valley, early Thursday.
USATODAY.com
Mike Tyson returning to boxing with eight-round exhibition vs. Roy Jones Jr. Sept. 12Mike Tyson, 54, who has not fought professionally since June 11, 2005, is scheduled to take on Roy Jones Jr. on Sept. 12 in Southern California.
USATODAY.com
KFC To Sell 'Beyond Fried Chicken'
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Tweets about this