1 Marine Dead, 8 Missing After California Amphibious Vehicle Accident

NYTimes.com Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
The group was assigned to a unit based at Camp Pendleton in Southern California, and the episode involved an amphibious vehicle, the authorities said.
News video: One Marine Dead, 8 Missing After Accident Off San Clemente Island

 One Marine is dead, two are injured and another eight are missing after an amphibious assault vehicle accident off the coast of San Clemente Island Thursday.

California amphibious vehicle accident: US marine dead, eight missing

 A search is on after an incident involving an amphibious vehicle from Camp Pendleton, near San Diego.
BBC News

