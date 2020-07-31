Eight marines missing, one dead after training accident in California Friday, 31 July 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

A search and rescue mission is underway for eight missing service members after a training exercise off of Southern California turned deadly on Thursday evening. Military officials say the routine training exercise involved an amphibious assault vehicle. At least one marine was killed, and two others are in the hospital. The Navy and Coast Guard have joined the Marines in the search.


