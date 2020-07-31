Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Eight marines missing, one dead after training accident in California

CBS News Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
A search and rescue mission is underway for eight missing service members after a training exercise off of Southern California turned deadly on Thursday evening. Military officials say the routine training exercise involved an amphibious assault vehicle. At least one marine was killed, and two others are in the hospital. The Navy and Coast Guard have joined the Marines in the search.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: DEADLY MARINE TRAINING ACCIDENT: One death, two injured, eight missing in a Marine training accident off California coast

DEADLY MARINE TRAINING ACCIDENT: One death, two injured, eight missing in a Marine training accident off California coast 01:00

 One death, two injured, eight missing in a Marine training accident off California coast

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

One Marine dead, eight missing after training accident of CA coast [Video]

One Marine dead, eight missing after training accident of CA coast

There were 15 Marines and one sailor in the AAV when it took on water.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:40Published
One Marine Dead, 8 Missing After Accident Off San Clemente Island [Video]

One Marine Dead, 8 Missing After Accident Off San Clemente Island

One Marine is dead, two are injured and another eight are missing after an amphibious assault vehicle accident off the coast of San Clemente Island Thursday.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:22Published
Former Walmart Employee Kills One, Injures Others At Walmart Distribution Center [Video]

Former Walmart Employee Kills One, Injures Others At Walmart Distribution Center

An otherwise ordinary day at work in Red Bluff, California, turned to horror on Sunday. CNN reports at least two people are dead and four are injured after a shooting at a Walmart distribution center..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:40Published

Related news from verified sources

8 U.S. Marines missing, 1 dead in accident off California coast

 One Marine has died, two were injured and eight others were missing after an amphibious assault vehicle accident off the coast of southern California, the...
CBC.ca

1 Marine dead, 2 injured, 8 missing after vehicle accident

 CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (AP) — One Marine has died, two injured and eight others were missing after an amphibious assault vehicle accident off the coast of...
Seattle Times

Training mishap leaves one Marine dead, 8 service members missing

 Amphibious assault vehicle began taking on water off Southern California's San Clemente Island, Marines say. Two other Marines were hurt, one critically.
CBS News


Tweets about this