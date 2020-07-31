Global  
 

One Marine Dead, 8 Missing After Vehicle Sinks Off California Coast

Newsy Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
One Marine Dead, 8 Missing After Vehicle Sinks Off California CoastWatch VideoAuthorities say one Marine is dead and eight service members are missing after their vehicle sank off the coast of Southern California on Friday.

Fifteen Marines and a Navy sailor were aboard when the assault amphibious vehicle, or AAV, sank near a military-owned island. The Marine Corps said two of the Marines who...
0
Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Published
News video: One Marine dead, eight missing after training accident of CA coast

One Marine dead, eight missing after training accident of CA coast 01:40

 There were 15 Marines and one sailor in the AAV when it took on water.

