One Marine Dead, 8 Missing After Vehicle Sinks Off California Coast

Watch VideoAuthorities say one Marine is dead and eight service members are missing after their vehicle sank off the coast of Southern California on Friday.Fifteen Marines and a Navy sailor were aboard when the assault amphibious vehicle, or AAV, sank near a military-owned island. The Marine Corps said two of the Marines who


